St Helens confirm 11 departures, including overseas star Will Hopoate

St Helens have confirmed 11 players will depart the Totally Wicked Stadium at the end of the 2023 Super League campaign.

Captain James Roby will be hanging up the boots at the end of the year after an illustrious career, winning six Super League titles, eight League Leaders’ Shields, four Challenge Cups, and two World Club Challenges.

The 37-year-old is the club’s all-time leader for match appearances with more than 540 games played since his debut in 2004 at the age of 18.

He won the Man of Steel award in 2007, and is Super League’s all-time appearance holder.

Likewise, veteran forward Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook will call time on his playing days at the end of the season and will pursue a career at Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service next year.

He earned five Super League championships, four League Leaders’ Shields, a Challenge Cup, and a World Club Challenge title.

Will Hopoate to depart St Helens

Off-contract overseas star Will Hopoate has had his exit confirmed upon the expiry of his current contract. He joined the Super League outfit from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of the 2022 season, but has seen his England stint hampered by injuries.

He featured in the 2022 Grand Final win over Leeds at Old Trafford, and the historic World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers.

The Tonga international has made 28 appearances for Saints to date, scoring four tries.

Fellow outside-back Wesley Bruines has had his move to Warrington Wolves confirmed for 2024 on a one-year deal, with the option of a further season in the club’s favour.

Former Widnes and London Broncos forward Dan Norman will leave the club, alongside Lewis Baxter, with the pair linked with moves to Leigh Leopards for 2024 via Examiner Live.

Norman, 26, has made 21 appearances for St Helens since his move in 2021 from the capital.

21-year-old Baxter has featured four times.

Jumah Sambou, Dan Hill, Matthew Foster, Daniel Moss and Taylor Pemberton will also depart the club at the end of the year.

St Helens finish their regular season at home on Friday to Hull FC in Round 27.

Jake Wingfield has not been included on the list, with his current contract coming to an end. Head coach Paul Wellens previously hinted at a new deal for the forward, who has been sidelined since May due to injury, requiring shoulder surgery.

