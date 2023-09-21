Huddersfield Giants close to agreeing deal to sign exciting NRL prospect; Nathan Peats replacement wouldn’t count towards quota

Huddersfield Giants have acted quickly for a replacement for outgoing hooker Nathan Peats with the acquisition of Sydney Roosters’ Thomas Deakin.

21-year-old Deakin, who plays for the Roosters’ New South Wales Cup team, has been identified by Ian Watson as a potential recruit for the 2024 season, and Love Rugby League understands a deal is nearing completion.

Deakin wouldn’t count on Huddersfield’s quota, as he was born in England and is therefore exempt from their limit of seven players from overseas.

Huddersfield Giants set to add England-born NRL youngster to pack for 2024

The Roosters ace is keen to test himself in England, and is believed to be open to making the move. It would mark another significant addition in what is expected to be a busy off-season at the Giants.

They have already confirmed the departures of a number of players, including club legend Jermaine McGillvary, forward Jack Ashworth and fullback Will Pryce, the latter of whom is heading to Australia to sign for Newcastle Knights.

Adam Swift is joining from Hull FC, as is forward Andre Savelio, while a move for Adam Clune from the Knights is all-but done, too. Peats’ retirement has given Huddersfield room to move on the overseas quota, facilitating a deal for Clune – but there could yet be more movement in that department too, Love Rugby League understands.

Ian Watson’s recruitment drive continues

Deakin’s exemption provides the Giants with an opportunity to do a deal and allow the player to make the move to Super League, with talks now nearing completion.

Love Rugby League understands the Giants are still exploring the possibility of a deal for Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell, after he expressed an interest in exploring other opportunities away from the DW Stadium next year.

As reported by Rugby League Live, Leeds Rhinos are also weighing up whether to make a move for Powell. But one player who looks likely to join irrespective of a move for Powell is Deakin.

READ NEXT: Exclusive – Daryl Powell emerges as preferred choice to guide Wakefield Trinity back to Super League