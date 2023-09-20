Exclusive: Daryl Powell emerges as preferred choice to guide Wakefield Trinity back to Super League

Wakefield Trinity’s prospective new owners have sounded out Daryl Powell about the possibility of becoming their new head coach next season should a takeover of the club be approved.

Love Rugby League can reveal that Powell, who left his role as Warrington Wolves head coach earlier this season, has been approached by the consortium looking to take charge at Wakefield in the coming weeks.

No deal has yet been struck, but should the takeover happen, Powell is thought to be the number one choice of the new hierarchy at Wakefield.

Trinity were officially relegated from Super League last weekend following a dramatic defeat at Leigh Leopards. They have spent the past few days consulting with various members of their first-team squad about their plans for 2024, and while the club are set to remain full-time, they will scale back their squad for the Championship.

And Powell could be the man to spearhead a new era at Wakefield if the takeover, led by local businessman Matthew Ellis, goes through.

Current CEO Michael Carter revealed in the aftermath of relegation last week that he hoped a deal could be complete within days of relegation, with the final details currently being signed off before Ellis assumes full control of the club.

Championship return imminent for veteran coach Powell

What that means for current Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth is unclear, however. Applegarth could be offered the chance to stay on in a different role, or he could leave if the deal for Powell is agreed.

As for Powell, Love Rugby League have been told he is open to the prospect of taking the coaching job at Wakefield, marking a return to the Championship for the first time since his successful stint in charge of Featherstone Rovers nearly a decade ago.

Since then, he has crafted a reputation as one of the most prominent British coaches in the game – and he could be about to return to West Yorkshire if a remarkable deal can be agreed, should Wakefield’s takeover go through as expected.

