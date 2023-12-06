Huddersfield Giants 2024 squad numbers: All seven new signings receive their shirts including three NRL recruits
Huddersfield Giants have confirmed their 2024 squad numbers, with 33 shirts handed out and all seven of their new signings given their jerseys including three recruits from the NRL.
With the squad numbers announced by the Giants at a ‘Squad Launch’, Australian additions Adam Clune and Jack Murchie have taken numbers seven and 11 respectively.
Playmaker Clune joins Huddersfield from Newcastle Knights while powerful forward Murchie got an early release from his Parramatta Eels contract to make the move to the John Smith’s Stadium on a three-year deal.
They are joined by young hooker Thomas Deakin, who joins from Sydney Roosters where he’s featured in the New South Wales Cup this year. Born in Oldham and playing for local outfit Oldham St Anne’s in his youth, Deakin does not count towards the Giants’ quota spots.
Elsewhere, as could have been expected, another new signing in Adam Swift takes a starting winger shirt in number 2, made available by the unsavoury departure of club legend Jermaine McGillvary.
Swift scored 22 tries in 26 games for a struggling Hull FC side this year, and will hope for a similar campaign come 2024 in terms of crossing the whitewash consistently.
The three other new recruits – Andre Savelio (Hull), Elliot Wallis (Castleford Tigers) & Hugo Salabio (Wakefield Trinity) – take 33, 20 and 26 respectively.
Notably, Giants academy product Sam Hewitt has been handed squad number 12 having worn 29 this year. He was picked out as one to watch by head coach Ian Watson, and praised for the performances he put in when given game time this term.
Huddersfield Giants 2024 squad numbers
1. Jake Connor
2. Adam Swift
3. Esan Marsters
4. Kevin Naiqama
5. Jake Bibby
6. Tui Lolohea
7. Adam Clune
8. Chris Hill
9. Adam Milner
10. Joe Greenwood
11. Jack Murchie
12. Sam Hewitt
13. Luke Yates
14. Ash Golding
15. Matty English
16. Harry Rushton
17. Olly Wilson
18. Seb Ikahihifo
19. Thomas Deakin
20. Elliot Wallis
21. Leroy Cudjoe
22. Harvey Livett
23. Olly Russell
24. Sam Halsall
25. Fenton Rogers
26. Hugo Salabio
27. Kieran Rush
28. Jack Bibby
29. Jack Billington
30. Aidan McGowan
31. Connor Carr
32. George Flanagan
33. Andre Savelio
READ NEXT: Warrington Wolves 2024 squad numbers – Toby King takes No. 3 on return from trophy-laden Wigan Warriors loan