Huddersfield Giants 2024 squad numbers: All seven new signings receive their shirts including three NRL recruits

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed their 2024 squad numbers, with 33 shirts handed out and all seven of their new signings given their jerseys including three recruits from the NRL.

With the squad numbers announced by the Giants at a ‘Squad Launch’, Australian additions Adam Clune and Jack Murchie have taken numbers seven and 11 respectively.

Playmaker Clune joins Huddersfield from Newcastle Knights while powerful forward Murchie got an early release from his Parramatta Eels contract to make the move to the John Smith’s Stadium on a three-year deal.

They are joined by young hooker Thomas Deakin, who joins from Sydney Roosters where he’s featured in the New South Wales Cup this year. Born in Oldham and playing for local outfit Oldham St Anne’s in his youth, Deakin does not count towards the Giants’ quota spots.

Elsewhere, as could have been expected, another new signing in Adam Swift takes a starting winger shirt in number 2, made available by the unsavoury departure of club legend Jermaine McGillvary.

Swift scored 22 tries in 26 games for a struggling Hull FC side this year, and will hope for a similar campaign come 2024 in terms of crossing the whitewash consistently.

The three other new recruits – Andre Savelio (Hull), Elliot Wallis (Castleford Tigers) & Hugo Salabio (Wakefield Trinity) – take 33, 20 and 26 respectively.

Notably, Giants academy product Sam Hewitt has been handed squad number 12 having worn 29 this year. He was picked out as one to watch by head coach Ian Watson, and praised for the performances he put in when given game time this term.

Huddersfield Giants 2024 squad numbers

1. Jake Connor

2. Adam Swift

3. Esan Marsters

4. Kevin Naiqama

5. Jake Bibby

6. Tui Lolohea

7. Adam Clune

8. Chris Hill

9. Adam Milner

10. Joe Greenwood

11. Jack Murchie

12. Sam Hewitt

13. Luke Yates

14. Ash Golding

15. Matty English

16. Harry Rushton

17. Olly Wilson

18. Seb Ikahihifo

19. Thomas Deakin

20. Elliot Wallis

21. Leroy Cudjoe

22. Harvey Livett

23. Olly Russell

24. Sam Halsall

25. Fenton Rogers

26. Hugo Salabio

27. Kieran Rush

28. Jack Bibby

29. Jack Billington

30. Aidan McGowan

31. Connor Carr

32. George Flanagan

33. Andre Savelio

