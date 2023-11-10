Warrington Wolves squad numbers: Toby King takes No. 3 on return from Wigan Warriors loan

Warrington Wolves have become the first Super League team to release their squad numbers ahead of 2024, with Toby King handed the number three shirt on his return.

King donned the same number on the back of his Wigan Warriors shirt this year, crowned a Super League champion as a loanee for the Cherry and Whites having featured 31 times.

The centre is currently nursing an ankle issue picked up on England duty this autumn, and was pictured in a medical boot at Headingley last weekend as Shaun Wane’s side wrapped up a 3-0 series whitewash win over Tonga.

Wolves captain Stefan Ratchford retains number four, but there’s no guarantees he will be the other centre in Sam Burgess’ team given he’s become accustom to being shifted about wherever necessary.

Papua New Guinea ace Rodrick Tai will compete for a spot in the centres having joined the Wire ahead of 2024, and is handed squad number 14.

Elsewhere, fellow new recruits Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Zane Musgrove are handed numbers 12 and 16 respectively. Joe Philbin will enter his testimonial year in 2024 and retains number 15, with promising youngster Leon Hayes taking 18 having been #25 last term.

A wealth of academy talent make up the high end of the numbers released today, including Jake Thewlis who takes 31. He is the younger brother of Super League’s 2023 Young Player of the Year Josh.

Warrington Wolves 2023 Squad Numbers in full

Matt Dufty Josh Thewlis Toby King Stefan Ratchford Matty Ashton George Williams Josh Drinkwater James Harrison Danny Walker Paul Vaughan Ben Currie Lachlan Fitzgibbon Matty Nicholson Rodrick Tai Joe Philbin Zane Musgrove Jordan Crowther Leon Hayes Joe Bullock Connor Wrench Sam Kasiano Gil Dudson Brad Dwyer Matty Russell Lucas Green Wesley Bruines Luke Thomas Adam Holroyd Tom Whitehead Josh Lynch Jake Thewlis Zac Bardsley-Rowe Nolan Tupaea

