2024 rugby league kits, including every Super League club

Drew Darbyshire

It’s that time of year again when the new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the forthcoming season.

Here are all the Super League jerseys released so far ahead of 2024…

Castleford Tigers

Home

Castleford Tigers 2024 home shirt

Away: TBA

Catalans Dragons

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Huddersfield Giants

Home

Huddersfield Giants 2024 home shirt

Away: TBA

Hull FC

Home

Hull FC 2024 home shirt

Away

Hull FC 2024 away shirt

Hull KR

Home

Hull KR 2024 home shirt

Away

Hull KR 2024 away shirt

Leeds Rhinos

Home

Leeds Rhinos 2024 home shirt

Away

Leeds Rhinos 2024 away shirt

Leigh Leopards

Home

Leigh Leopards 2024 home shirt

Away: TBA

London Broncos

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Salford Red Devils

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

St Helens

Home

St Helens 202 home shirt

Away: TBA

Warrington Wolves

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Wigan Warriors

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

