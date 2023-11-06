2024 rugby league kits, including every Super League club
It’s that time of year again when the new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the forthcoming season.
Here are all the Super League jerseys released so far ahead of 2024…
Castleford Tigers
Home
Away: TBA
Catalans Dragons
Home: TBA
Away: TBA
Huddersfield Giants
Home
Away: TBA
Hull FC
Home
Away
Hull KR
Home
Away
Leeds Rhinos
Home
Away
Leigh Leopards
Home
Away: TBA
London Broncos
Home: TBA
Away: TBA
Salford Red Devils
Home: TBA
Away: TBA
St Helens
Home
Away: TBA
Warrington Wolves
Home: TBA
Away: TBA
Wigan Warriors
Home: TBA
Away: TBA
