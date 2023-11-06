2024 rugby league kits, including every Super League club

It’s that time of year again when the new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the forthcoming season.

Here are all the Super League jerseys released so far ahead of 2024…

Castleford Tigers

Home

Away: TBA

Catalans Dragons

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Huddersfield Giants

Home

Away: TBA

Hull FC

Home

Away

Hull KR

Home

Away

Leeds Rhinos

Home

Away

Leigh Leopards

Home

Away: TBA

London Broncos

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Salford Red Devils

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

St Helens

Home

Away: TBA

Warrington Wolves

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Wigan Warriors

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

