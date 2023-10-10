Bevan French, Sinead Peach, Lewis King scoop top accolades at 2023 Rugby League Awards

Bevan French, Sinead Peach and Lewis King were the headline winners at the 2023 Rugby League Awards Night at Emirates Old Trafford.

Wigan Warriors star French was named the 2023 Steve Prescott Man of Steel for being the standout player in the Men’s Super League this year.

The Australian speedster has played a key role in helping Wigan lift the League Leaders’ Shield along with helping Matt Peet’s side reach the Super League Grand Final, facing Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

French is the first Wigan player to win the award since Sam Tomkins back in 2012.

England international hooker Peach, meanwhile, has been named the Woman of Steel after inspiring York Valkyrie to the Women’s Super League trophy in Sunday’s Grand Final.

And London Roosters ace Kent, who starred for England in last year’s World Cup triumph, was the first-ever winner of the Wheels of Steel award for being the best player in the Wheelchair Super League.

Rugby League Awards 2023 winners

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Woman of Steel – Sinead Peach (York Valkyrie)

Wheels of Steel – Lewis King (London Roosters)

Championship Player of the Year – Dean Parata (London Broncos) and Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers)

League One Player of the Year – Reiss Butterworth (Dewsbury Rams)

Super League Young Player of the Year – Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year – Caitlin Casey (Leeds Rhinos)

Wheelchair Super League Young Player of the Year – Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos)

Championship Young Player of the Year – Bill Leyland (London Broncos)

League 1 Young Player of the Year – Ciaran Walker (Workington Town)

Super League Coach of the Year – Adrian Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Women’s Super League Coach of the Year – Lindsay Anfield (York Valkyrie)

Wheelchair Super League Coach of the Year – Tom Coyd MBE (London Roosters)

Championship Coach of the Year – Mike Eccles (London Broncos)

League One Coach of the Year – Liam Finn (Dewsbury Rams)

Foundation of the Year – Barrow Raiders (with commendations for Leigh Leopards and York RLFC)

Glen’s Spirit of Super League Award – The Burrow Family

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024: Every confirmed signing and departure