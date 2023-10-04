Wigan Warriors pull off Luke Thompson coup: ‘An outstanding acquisition for the club’

Wigan Warriors have signed England international prop Luke Thompson from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs on a four-year deal from 2024.

The 28-year-old powerhouse made 42 appearances for the Bulldogs after arriving in the NRL from St Helens in 2020.

Thompson came through the ranks at St Helens and won two Super League Grand Finals with the Saints 2014 and 2019, winning the Harry Sunderland Trophy in the latter.

The Wigan-born prop made 164 appearances for St Helens during his time at The Totally Wicked Stadium between 2013-2020, scoring 29 tries.

Thompson was also named in the Super League Dream Team in 2018 and 2019.

He has won 10 caps on the international stage for Great Britain and England, representing his country in the 2021 World Cup.

Matt Peet delighted to welcome Luke Thompson to Wigan Warriors

Wigan coach Matt Peet says Thompson is an ‘outstanding acquisition’ for the club, and is looking forward to seeing him pull on the cherry and white jersey.

Peet said: “Luke is an outstanding acquisition for the club.

“He is a quality front-rower and brings a wealth of experience.

“We look forward to welcoming him and his family to the club.”

Thompson, meanwhile, says he is looking forward to be returning to England with the Warriors.

He said: “I can’t wait to be back playing in the Super League with crowds up and the squad strong.

“It’s a really exciting time to be joining Wigan.

“They’re playing great rugby and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

Thompson is Wigan’s fifth new signing for 2024, joining fellow newbies Kruise Leeming, Adam Keighran, Tiaki Chan and Sam Walters at the club ahead of next season.

Wigan are 80 minutes away from the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford. They host Hull KR at the DW Stadium in the play-off semi-finals on Saturday at 12:45pm, live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports.

