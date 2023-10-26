NRL playmaker Adam Clune sees Super League move officially confirmed: ‘I can’t wait to get over there’

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signing of half-back Adam Clune from NRL side Newcastle Knights on a three-year deal from 2024.

The 28-year-old playmaker has made 47 appearances in the NRL for St George Illawarra Dragons and the Knights since making his first-grade debut in 2020.

Clune featured heavily in the New South Wales Cup during 2023, scoring four tries and providing 24 assists.

The Australian will add strength in depth to Huddersfield’s half-back department, competing with the likes of Jake Connor, Olly Russell, Tui Lolohea and Kieran Rush for a spot in Ian Watson’s side.

On signing Clune, Giants coach Watson said: “We are delighted to have secured Adam to the Giants against a lot of competition.

“Adam is at a stage where he is coming in to his prime and I believe he has his best years in front of him.

“His desire and smarts to lead the team shone through while talking to him, he is the organisational playmaker that we sorely missed last year and will now compliment our team perfectly and add considerable competition to the spine with Russell, Connor, Tui and Rush.”

Adam Clune excited for the next chapter of his career in Super League

Clune says he is looking forward to linking up with Huddersfield and is relishing the prospect of playing in Super League.

He said: “Really excited to jump on board with the Giants. Both myself and my partner are looking forward to the next chapter in our lives in the UK.

“It looks like a really strong squad so I can’t wait to get over there and get amongst the playing group and staff and start working towards a successful 2024 season.

“Similar to the NRL, you need to be prepared for a tough match every week. Anyone can beat anyone on their day in the Super League which is exciting for the game and I’m looking forward to being part of a squad that competes every match.

“I’m excited to play in front of the fans – I have a few mates who play in the Super League and they have all said that the atmosphere created by the fans there is unreal so that’s something I am really looking forward to.

“Any time I sign with a team the coach is always an important consideration. I had a few chats with Watto prior to signing and he got me really excited about being a part of the playing group and the club.

“As a half-back I think it is really important to have a good rapport with the coach so I am really excited to be working with Watto moving forward.

“In terms of how I play, my focus is to do my job as a half-back by getting the team around the park, communicating really well, having a strong kicking game and creating time and space for the players around me and to always compete.

“I am looking forward to being part of a Giants team that plays an entertaining but tough brand of footy.”

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024: Every confirmed signing and departure