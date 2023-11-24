St Helens 2024 squad numbers: Daryl Clark takes No. 9 following retirement of legend James Roby

St Helens have announced their 2024 squad numbers, with new recruit Daryl Clark taking the No. 9 shirt left by retired legend James Roby.

Clark becomes only the third man in almost 30 years to wear the number nine shirt at Saints, following in the footsteps of Super League icons Keiron Cunningham and the recently retired Roby.

Hooker Clark, who played in all three of England’s wins over Tonga this autumn, has arrived at The Totally Wicked Stadium on a three-year deal from Super League neighbours Warrington Wolves.

Matt Whitley, who has joined his boyhood club from Catalans Dragons, will wear the number 19 jersey in 2024.

Australian hooker Moses Mbye arrived at Saints midway through last season as a replacement for Joey Lussick, who returned to the NRL with Parramatta Eels. Mbye, who has 11 Saints appearances to his name, will wear the number 14 next year.

Meanwhile, the number three shirt has been left vacant following the departure of Tonga international Will Hopoate, who has since retired from the game. Saints say they are ‘actively looking’ in the domestic and international club market to recruit a player who will take that No. 3 jersey.

Scotland international James Bell takes number 15 for Paul Wellens’ side, vacated following the retirement of club stalwart Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Rising star George Delaney – Saints’ Young Player of the Year – will don the number 20 in 2024 following an impressive breakthrough season in 2023, making 20 appearances in the Red V.

Thailand-born speedster Tee Ritson, who made his loan move from Barrow Raiders permanent in October on a two-year contract, will again wear the number 25 next year.

St Helens 2024 squad numbers

1. Jack Welsby

2. Tommy Makinson

3.

4. Mark Percival

5. Jon Bennison

6. Jonny Lomax

7. Lewis Dodd

8. Alex Walmsley

9. Daryl Clark

10. Matty Lees

11. Sione Mata’utia

12. Joe Batchelor

13. Morgan Knowles

14. Moses Mbye

15. James Bell

16. Curtis Sironen

17. Agnatius Paasi

18. Jake Wingfield

19. Matt Whitley

20. George Delaney

21. Ben Davies

22. Sam Royle

23. Konrad Hurrell

24. Jake Burns

25. Tee Ritson

26. Ben Lane

27. McKenzie Buckley

28. Dayon Sambou

29. Will Roberts

30. Jonny Vaughan

31. Noah Stephens

32. Leon Cowen

