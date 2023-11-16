Leeds Rhinos 2024 squad numbers: The seven new signings receive their jerseys

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed their squad numbers for 2024, with their seven new signings receiving their jerseys ahead of the new Super League season.

Rohan Smith’s side have made seven new additions ahead of 2024 in the shape of Lachie Miller, Paul Momirovski, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers, Mickael Goudemand and Kieran Hudson.

Australian full-back Miller has taken the number one shirt from Richie Myler, who has departed Headingley to join Championship side York Knights.

Paul Momirovski has been given the number four shirt after it was left by Papua New Guinea international Nene Macdonald, who has joined Salford Red Devils ahead of 2024.

The Rhinos will have a new-look half-back pairing next season following the signings of former Man of Steel Brodie Croft and Australian playmaker Matt Frawley, who will wear six and seven respectively.

Andy Ackers, who has arrived at Leeds alongside Croft from Salford, will wear the number nine jersey for Smith’s side in 2024.

Meanwhile, France international Mickael Goudemand will wear number 18 after making the move to England from Catalans Dragons.

And the seventh and final signing Leeds have made is young forward Kieran Hudson, who has been given the number 22 jersey.

A noticeable squad number change is Tom Holroyd, who takes the vacant number 10 shirt following the departure of Cook Islands international Zane Tetevano midway through last season.

Ireland international James McDonnell moves up to number 16 following an impressive debut season at Headingley in 2023.

Leeds Rhinos 2024 squad numbers

1. Lachie Miller

2. David Fusitu’a

3. Harry Newman

4. Paul Momirovski

5. Ash Handley

6. Brodie Croft

7. Matt Frawley

8. Mikolaj Oledzki

9. Andy Ackers

10. Tom Holroyd

11. James Bentley

12. Rhyse Martin

13. Cameron Smith

14. Jarrod O’Connor

15. Sam Lisone

16. James McDonnell

17. Justin Sangare

18. Mickael Goudemand

19. Derrell Olpherts

20. Morgan Gannon

21. Jack Sinfield

22. Kieran Hudson

23. Leon Ruan

24. Luis Roberts

25. James Donaldson

26. Corey Johnson

27. Toby Warren

28. Max Simpson

29. Alfie Edgell

30. Tom Nicholson-Watton

