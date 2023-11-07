Leeds Rhinos make seventh new signing ahead of 2024 in shape of Castleford Tigers forward

Leeds Rhinos have made their seventh new recruit ahead of next season in the shape of Castleford Tigers youngster Kieran Hudson.

The Sunderland-born prop came through the ranks at Newcastle Thunder and also had a spell with Whitehaven before being given a shot in Super League with Castleford.

Hudson didn’t play a first team game for the Tigers after an Achilles injury ruled him out of the 2023 campaign – but he is now back to full fitness.

The 23-year-old becomes the seventh new face at the AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium ahead of 2024, joining fellow newcomers Mickael Goudemand, Lachie Miller, Matt Frawley, Paul Momirovski, Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers at the Rhinos.

On signing Hudson, Leeds coach Rohan Smith said: “I would like to welcome Kieran to the club.

“He is one of the most impressive young athletes I have spoken to in recent years.

“His upbringing in professional football and the hard work he has put in to climb the ladder of professional rugby league show his personal commitment and attitude.

“I am sure he will fit in well with our group of players.”

Leeds Rhinos new recruit Kieran Hudson to follow in footsteps

Hudson will now follow in the footsteps of his grandad John Holmes, who holds the record for most appearances for Leeds having played 625 games over two decades with his hometown club.

Hudson actually started his professional sporting career with Sunderland as a goalkeeper before a switch to rugby league with Newcastle.

On joining the Rhinos, Hudson said: “I am excited to be at the Rhinos, the club is a big part of my family and it is great to have finally signed.

“John Holmes was my grandad but growing up in Sunderland we probably never really appreciated how massive John had been here at Leeds but we always knew about it in the background.

“I always remember asking him about whether he would take us to a game and he always joked that he couldn’t go before he would be too tempted to pull his boots on again.

“I started playing football for Sunderland from when I was nine until I was 16 then moved to rugby league with Newcastle.

“Any professional team you have to work hard to get where you want to be, from a young age, I have had that professionalism engrained in me and I am ready to work hard for myself and my family.”

