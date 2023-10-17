New Hull FC signing to make New Zealand debut this weekend as Kiwis take on Samoa

New Hull FC recruit Fa’amanu Brown will make his New Zealand debut on Saturday when they take on Samoa in the Pacific Championships in Auckland.

Last week, Super League side Hull FC confirmed the signing of the 28-year-old on a one-year deal from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Brown has represented his Samoan heritage in the last two World Cups but was called up to play in this autumn’s Pacific Championships for New Zealand, the country of his birth.

The half-back or hooker will pull on the Kiwis jumper for the first time on Saturday when Michael Maguire’s side face Samoa in Auckland.

Also making their New Zealand debuts on Saturday are Matt Timoko, Leo Thompson and Griffin Neame, and they’ll be captained by NRL Grand Final winner James Fisher-Harris.

Fa’amanu Brown ‘excited’ for Hull FC opportunity

The Christchurch-born dummy half has made 56 appearances in the NRL for Cronulla Sharks, Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights.

Brown also enjoyed a spell in England with Featherstone Rovers 2021, making 27 appearances for the Championship club.

Brown, who has eight Samoa caps to his name, said he wants to ‘stamp his name on Super League‘ in 2024 after his signing announcement with Hull.

“I’m really privileged to be joining Hull FC,” Brown said when his move to Hull FC was announced.

“Something I have always wanted to do throughout my career is to stamp my name on the Super League competition, and I’m just so excited for the opportunity.

“I’ve watched a fair bit of Super League on TV whilst I’ve been in Australia and I kept up with it whilst I was at Featherstone in the Championship. The fans over in England are crazy!

“I’ve had a really good chat with Tony Smith (head coach) and we just clicked straight away. To be honest, we didn’t chat about footy that much.

“It was mostly about life away from footy and he said that if everything is looking after itself off the field, then you’ve got a good chance of performing at your best on the field. I think that’s part of having a successful team.

“I said to Tony, wherever you put me I will do a job and I’m willing to die for the club whose colours I wear on my back.”

