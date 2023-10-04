Michael Maguire confirms New Zealand squad for Pacific Championships, including duo who have played club rugby in England

New Zealand coach Michael Maguire has named his Kiwis squad to take part in the inaugural Pacific Championships.

Former Huddersfield hooker Danny Levi, currently playing for Canberra in the NRL, is set to make his first appearance for the Kiwis since the 2017 World Cup.

The 26-year-old has also won five caps on the international stage for Samoa, qualifying through his family heritage. He represented Samoa at last year’s World Cup in England.

Meanwhile, Newcastle Knights hooker Fa’amanu Brown is set to make his Kiwis debut this autumn.

The former Featherstone star has represented his Samoan heritage in the last two World Cups, and is set to make his first appearance for his birth nation New Zealand later this month.

Leo Thompson, Wiremu Greig, Keano Kini, Griffin Neame, Matt Timoko and Naufahu Whyte are the other potential debutants in the Kiwis squad.

The Kiwis will be without a number of players, including Shaun Johnson, Marata Niukore, Brandon Smith, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sebastian Kris, Scott Sorensen, Kodi Nikorima, Te Maire Martin, Jeremy Marshall-King and Jordan Riki.

Maguire’s side take on Samoa at Eden Park on October 21 before they travel over to Melbourne on October 28 to face Australia.

The Pacific Cup final – featuring Australia, New Zealand or Samoa – will take place on November 4 in Hamilton.

New Zealand squad for Pacific Championships

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

Fa’amanu Brown (Newcastle Knights)

James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

Kieran Foran (Gold Coast Titans)

Wiremu Greig (Parramatta Eels)

Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins)

Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans)

Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)

Danny Levi (Canberra Raiders)

Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys)

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)

Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

Isaiah Papali’i (Wests Tigers)

Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights)

Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)

Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters)

