Super League trio named in Kristian Woolf’s Tonga squad for England test series

Tonga coach Kristian Woolf has included three Super League players in his squad to face England in this autumn’s test series.

St Helens duo Konrad Hurrell and Will Hopoate have been selected as well as Huddersfield Giants back Tui Lolohea.

Hurrell has represented his country in the last three World Cups, with Hopoate and Lolohea playing in the last two.

One player who can probably count himself as unlucky not to be selected is Leigh prop Tom Amone, who was named in this year’s Super League Dream Team.

Meanwhile, Tyson Frizell will enter the history books this autumn if he makes his Tonga debut – being the third nation he would have played for.

Frizell was born in Australia to a Tongan mother and a Welsh father. He made his international debut for Wales in 2011 and represented his father’s side of the family at the 2013 World Cup.

The State of Origin representative then switched allegiance to play for his birth nation Australia in 2016, helping the Kangaroos lift the World Cup on home soil in 2017.

And now Frizell will represent his mother’s side of the family after being named in the Tonga squad. By our records, Frizell would be the first player to represent three countries in international rugby league.

Tonga will travel to England without a couple of big names, including captains Jason Taumalolo and Sio Siua Taukeiaho as well as NRL star David Fifita.

Woolf’s side will fly out to England next week, with the three-match test series getting underway in St Helens on October 22, followed by games in Huddersfield and Leeds.

Tonga squad to face England

Latu Fainu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights)

Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Will Hopoate (St Helens)

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)

Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins)

Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins)

Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels)

Hame Sele (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Mosese Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Dion Teaupa (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Starford To’a (Wests Tigers)

Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

READ NEXT: Penrith Panthers quartet named in Samoa squad for Pacific Championships