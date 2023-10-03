Penrith Panthers quartet named in Samoa squad for Pacific Championships

Four players from NRL champions Penrith Panthers have been included in the Samoa squad for this autumn’s Pacific Championships.

Stephen Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Izack Tago and Brian To’o have all been named in new coach Ben Gardiner’s squad to face Australia and New Zealand in the newly-formed tournament.

Star half-back Jarome Luai, who has represented Samoa in the last two World Cups, has been ruled out of international action this autumn due to a recurring shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Broncos, who lost to Penrith in the NRL Grand Final, have two players in the Samoa squad in the shape of Jesse Arthars and Keenan Palasia.

Samoa will be led by Parramatta Eels captain Junior Paulo, who has proudly represented his heritage in the last two World Cups.

North Queensland Cowboys back Murray Taulagi is set to make his Samoa debut after appearing for Australia in last year’s World Cup in England.

Sydney Roosters forward Terrell May, brother of Tyrone and Taylan, could be set for his international debut after making Gardiner’s side.

Samoa will play their Pacific Championships opener against Australia on October, before facing New Zealand the following week.

Samoa squad for Pacific Championships

Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos)

Daejarn Asi (Parramatta Eels)

Gordon Chan Kum Tong (Manly Sea Eagles)

Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Sualauvi Faalogo (Melbourne Storm)

Royce Hunt (Cronulla Sharks)

Luciana Leilua (North Queensland Cowboys)

Connelly Lemuelu (Dolphins)

Spencer Leniu (Penrith Panthers)

Heilum Luki (North Queensland Cowboys)

Greg Marzhew (Newcastle Knigths)

Justin Matamua (Wests Tigers)

Terrell May (Sydney Roosters)

Karl Oloapu (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Keenan Palasia (Brisbane Broncos)

Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

Young Tonumaipea (Melbourne Storm)

Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

Stefano Utoikamanu (Wests Tigers)

READ NEXT: George Williams in dreamland with England captaincy honour, Warrington Wolves star welcomes autumn international schedule