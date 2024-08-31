St Helens’ star-studded line-up for 2025 if all rumoured targets including Lewis Murphy sign is seriously impressive

St Helens’ recruitment puzzle for 2025 has taken another step towards completion – with the news that they are set to bring Lewis Murphy back to Super League next season.

Love Rugby League revealed on Friday that Murphy was set to sign on the dotted line with Paul Wellens’ side, after agreeing a deal to be released by NRL side Sydney Roosters.

He is set to be the latest addition to a team which will look significantly different to the one which has underperformed throughout 2024. Here is how the Saints could line up as things stand.

1. Tristan Sailor

We already know Sailor is on his way to Super League from Brisbane Broncos next year on a two-year deal: but where will he play?

Capable of starring at fullback or in the halves, we’ve gone with Sailor at fullback, where he’s been for Brisbane for most of this season. He could well set the competition alight.

2. Kyle Feldt

Another new signing on the right wing, a position Feldt has locked down for North Queensland throughout his career. He will be the direct replacement for outgoing winger Tommy Makinson.

Feldt arrives on a two-year deal and brings with him huge experience and plenty of pedigree: as well as a brilliant try-scoring record that he’ll hope to continue in Super League.

3. TBC

We’ve left this spot free.. for now. Not least because there’s uncertainty over the futures of both Konrad Hurrell and Waqa Blake; and if they both leave, it’s highly likely the Saints go into the market for a new centre.

4. Mark Percival

Mark Percival in action for St Helens in 2024

Percival will hope to be over the injury issues which have plagued him for parts of this season, and rediscover his best form to help a new-look Saints backline fire on all cylinders in 2025.

5. Lewis Murphy

Another potential new addition. As revealed by Love Rugby League, Murphy is on his way back to Super League in 2025 after agreeing a deal to join the Saints.

He will hope to return to the form that made him a household name in 2022, when he scored tries for fun at Wakefield Trinity. If he does that, the Saints have a real find on their hands.

6. Jack Welsby

With Sailor likely to be operating from fullback next season, it will mean another positional change for England star Welsby.

He will likely revert from fullback to half-back, forming a new-look pairing with..

7. Jonny Lomax

St Helens’ Jonny Lomax kicks a drop goal to earn them a win against Huddersfield Giants in Round 9 of the 2024 Super League season

One thing that won’t change next season at the Saints is the man leading their half-back pairing. Lomax will hope to be the man who marshals the club’s new-look backline around.

8. Alex Walmsley

Into the pack, where things don’t appear to be changing that much on the face of it. Alex Walmsley will once again be the cornerstone of their pack in 2025, leading from the front as the Saints hope to return to the very top of Super League.

9. Daryl Clark

Daryl Clark applauds the travelling St Helens supporters following their win at Hull FC in Round 20 of the 2024 Super League season

Clark’s first season at the Saints has largely been an impressive one. Filling James Roby’s shoes was one of the most difficult tasks in the game, but Clark has done it well.

He is currently sidelined with injury, but will hope to return just in time for the play-offs – and you suspect he will be integral again next season.

10. Matty Lees

Matty Lees applauds the St Helens supporters following a game in 2024

Just like Walmsley, Lees is a permanent fixture in the Saints’ starting line-up these days.

11. Matt Whitley

Matt Whitley for St Helens this season

There are going to be some fine players left out of this starting 17 – but Whitley isn’t one of them. He will once again be vital for the Saints in 2025.

12. Joe Batchelor

Batchelor, like Whitley, will be crucial next season.

13. Morgan Knowles

St Helens’ Morgan Knowles in action in 2024

One of the best 13s in Super League on his day, Knowles’ penchant for a suspension might be something the Saints need to work on during the off-season. When he is on the field, there is no doubting the Saints are comfortably a better side.

Subs: Moses Mbye, Curtis Sironen, James Bell, Agnatius Paasi

