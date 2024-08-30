Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess has described the red card given to prop Paul Vaughan on Friday as evening ’embarrassing’ – and has called on rugby league’s authorities to ‘stamp out’ the increasing trend of players staying down to milk harsher punishments.

Vaughan was sent off in the early stages of the Wire’s defeat to Leigh Leopards on Friday for what was deemed to be a dangerous tackle without mitigation on Leigh’s Owen Trout.

The Wolves were trailing 6-0 when Vaughan was sent off but battled courageously to only lost 16-12, effectively winning the period when they were a man down 12-10.

And the decision left Burgess furious post-match, insisting that other players telling team-mates to stay down is becoming ‘theatrical’ and hitting out at the decision to send Vaughan from the field of play.

He said: “I don’t think it’s right. I think it’s embarrassing, okay. It becomes a theatrical game out there, numerous players telling players to stay down, we’re about to play on.. we had one last week, we’ve got one this week. They sent him for a HIA which was convenient. It’s theatrical isn’t it.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Murphy set for Super League return with potential new club revealed

“Is it really a red card? Is there mitigating factors? I’d have said yellow in today’s world. Such a big call, who makes it? In the spur of the moment.. honestly, it’s had such an influence on the result.”

Burgess was then told that Warrington supporters on social media were equally frustrated with the decision and he said: “I’m glad we’re all agreeing – let’s just hope the people in power get a grip of it and have some accountability for what’s going on out on the field.”

Burgess then demanded: “I tell my players not to stay down because I don’t think it’s in the spirit of the game. I don’t think it’s a great look. But the game has created it, so the game had better stamp it out.”

The Wire coach did, however, praise his team for the way they battled without Vaughan.

He said: “From that point we got the game 12-10. I can’t stress how proud of my team I am. They never give up, never stop trying. We were below average with the ball tonight and didn’t give ourselves a chance but I’ve a team in there who’ll fight hard so I’ve got to fight for them now. What are we going to do to fix this mess? That was a mess. It spoiled a good game of rugby league.”

READ NEXT: Hull KR player ratings as Mikey Lewis and fellow star man claim 9s in commanding Salford victory