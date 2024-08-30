Lewis Murphy set for Super League return with potential new club revealed

Lewis Murphy is set for a return to Super League in 2025 after his name was circulated to clubs in the competition: with St Helens on the brink of a deal to sign the Sydney Roosters winger.

Love Rugby League understands that the Saints are on the lookout for more strike in their backline as they aim to rebuild following a disappointing 2024 campaign. The club are losing experienced names including Tommy Makinson and Lewis Dodd, while uncertainty remains over the futures of Konrad Hurrell and Waqa Blake.

And that has led them to the possibility of exploring a move for Murphy, after it emerged he was open to a return to Super League after just one season Down Under with the Roosters.

The winger has been limited to just seven appearances for the club’s New South Wales Cup side in 2024, and has yet to make his debut in the NRL.

He is contracted for 2025 but the Roosters are believed to be open to letting Murphy explore other opportunities, which could lead him to a return home to Super League next season.

Murphy made a sensational breakthrough at Wakefield in the 2022 season. He scored 19 tries in 21 appearances – but a serious ACL injury suffered just three games into last season cut short his time at Trinity.

By then, he had already agreed a deal to join the Roosters for 2024 – but his time in Australia now looks as though it will be cut short.

He would be the second winger that the Saints have signed inside a week. North Queensland Cowboys icon Kyle Feldt has agreed a two-year deal to link up with Paul Wellens’ side in 2025 – and Murphy looks set to be next.

The Saints are believed to be in the market for further acquisitions too – with more players to join a revamped backline that includes Feldt, Tristan Sailor and now Murphy.

MORE TRANSFERS ON LRL

Salford Red Devils line up move for London Broncos star as 2025 plans continue

Canberra Raiders veteran ‘agrees Super League deal’ with Leeds Rhinos missing out on NRL star

Leeds Rhinos forward attracting Super League interest as Headingley exit possible