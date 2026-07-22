Sam Burgess has all but confirmed he will pen a contract extension to remain as Warrington Wolves’ head coach beyond the end of 2026.

NRL and England icon Burgess took the reins at the Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of the 2024 campaign, initially inking a two-year deal.

Still only 37, the role is Burgess’ first as a head coach at first-grade level having previously been an assistant coach with NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he achieved his legendary status as a player.

Having gone on to sign an extension for the duration of the 2026 campaign, his future has been among the main topics in Super League for the last few months.

And while it was well-documented previously that he was close to putting pen to paper on a new deal with Wire, he’s now dropped the clearest hint yet that will be the case.

Sam Burgess teases Warrington contract extension as gushing Wolves ‘love’ shared

Burgess has so far guided Wire to a third-place finish in 2024, which saw them beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Hull KR, as well as leading them into two Challenge Cup finals.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague and the Warrington Guardian ahead of the Wolves’ clash against Leigh Leopards this weekend, he explained: “It’s well publicised (where we’re at).

“We’re just figuring out a few things, but I’m doing all the recruitment and planning as if I’m staying, so I dare say it’s going to go that way, we’ve just not finalised things yet.

“I love it at Warrington, I’ve loved it since the day I arrived.”

Burgess’ attempt to become the first coach to lead Warrington to a domestic league title since 1955 goes on having failed to make the play-offs last season.

This term, with nine ‘regular’ season games remaining, his side sit fourth on the Super League ladder having claimed 26 competition points from their 18 matches in the competition to date in 2026.

The Dewsbury native continued: “I moved my family here and we love it, it’s a great club with great people.

“The fans are great, the players are top-notch and there’s so much going on for the club with a lot of good things happening and a lot of good things still to come.

“There’s a lot of wonderful people here, I couldn’t be happier.”

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!