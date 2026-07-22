Joe Burgess will return for Hull KR in their bumper derby clash against Hull FC on Thursday night, with team-mates Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue and Dean Hadley both also passed fit.

Four-time England international Burgess has featured just once for Rovers since mid-June, with that sole appearance coming in their 20-6 defeat on home soil to Wakefield Trinity earlier this month.

Come last weekend, the winger found himself out of Willie Peters’ side for the visit to Warrington Wolves, which ended in another defeat.

Post-match, the Australian head coach explained Burgess’ absence was due to a combination of niggles and a poor performance against Wakefield, admitting he would have been dropped even if not for his injury troubles.

But Burgess will return on Thursday night at the MKM Stadium, where KR go in search of a much-needed morale boosting victory over their rivals.

Hull KR handed major injury boosts ahead of derby as Joe Burgess returns

Burgess’ replacement against Warrington, youngster Noah Booth, failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) and is unavailable for the trip to FC as a result.

Confirming the senior man’s return during Wednesday morning’s pre-match press conference, boss Peters said: “Joe (Burgess) will play.

“He’s ready to go and he’s looking forward to it. A couple of weeks ago, he wasn’t happy with how he played and where his body was at.

“He’s had a week off to sort of freshen up, and I’m expecting Joe Burgess to be back playing how Joe Burgess plays tomorrow night.

“Noah (Booth) is so far, so good (after his failed HIA). He’s in good spirits and we’re making sure we take it slow with him, but he’ll be available for selection next week.”

Elsewhere, Peters was able to confirm positive news on forward duo Sue and Hadley, who have both carried problems in recent weeks.

Hadley was withdrawn early last week during the defeat at Warrington through stomach issues, but Peters explained: “(Dean Hadley) is alright, you’d have to ask him what happened there!

“He’s fine, he just had some issues, he could have kept going but you’ve got to protect those guys who are too tough for their own good.

“He’s had a good week of training, he’s been very vocal and he’s one who leads through his actions, a true leader.

“Jesse will play, he’s carrying some issues, but he’s as tough as they come and he doesn’t want to miss this derby.”

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