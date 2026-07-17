Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has tipped Hull KR counterpart Willie Peters to thrive in the NRL, with the Australian preparing to take charge of new franchise PNG Chiefs.

Having been in charge of Rovers since the beginning of the 2023 campaign, Peters’ tenure will come to an end at the conclusion of this season.

The 47-year-old guided the Robins to treble last season as they lifted both the Challenge Cup, by beating Warrington in the final at Wembley, and Super League Leaders’ Shield before beating Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Next year will be spent Down Under preparing for the Chiefs’ entry into the NRL at the start of 2028.

‘A guy who works as hard as him and is as committed as him will always bring success’

Burgess and Peters both have NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs at heart, with the former having made his name there as a player and the latter beginning his journey in the game with the Bunnies.

Born in Sydney, Peters spent 2019 as an assistant to Wayne Bennett at Souths, with that Burgess’ final year on their roster as a player.

This weekend, Peters will square off against Burgess again as his Rovers side make the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Ahead of that clash, Burgess had only high praise for his opposite number, as he said: “I’m so pleased for him (getting the Chiefs job).

“He’s obviously done a great job at Hull KR, he won it all last year.

“He’s a very detailed coach, so he’s only going to do a decent job.

“A guy who works as hard as him and is as committed as him will always bring success.

“It’s a great challenge for him and I speak to him regularly, too, so I know he’s excited for it.

“He wants to finish the best way he can at Hull KR as well.”

‘He’s obviously very good at doing that with his groups’

The Robins have already caused plenty of heartbreak for Burgess during his stint at Warrington, which began in 2024.

That year, KR toppled them in the play-off semi-finals at Craven Park before defeating them in the Challenge Cup final last season with a last-gasp Tom Davies winner.

Saturday’s clash is the pair’s first league meeting of 2026, but Peters’ side did beat the Wolves in the cup semi-finals back in May.

Burgess continued: “He (Peters) has got a good relationship with the players, which is important.

“You can have as much detail as you want, but you’ve got to want to get into the contest and want to win for each other.

“He’s obviously very good at doing that with his groups, and while the detail and all that stuff is important, the other side of it is probably even more important.

“He’s got a good feel on that.”

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