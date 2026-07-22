Huddersfield Giants will reveal where they will play their home games in 2027 at their Super League clash against Catalans Dragons next month, which has been made free entry for all.

The Giants have called the Accu Stadium their home since 1994, when they and football club Huddersfield Town moved into the venue.

But come the end of this season, the Super League club’s stint in their current home will come to an end, and as yet, there’s been no confirmation of where they will be relocating to come 2027.

Long-term, Huddersfield are seeking to build a ground of their own, though that is a task which has so far proven an incredibly difficult one.

That challenge continues, but in the short-term, a home for 2027 has been found and will be publicly announced on August 8 at their home game against Catalans.

The pressure to find a new stage for the 2027 season hasn’t been enjoyable

Sat bottom of the Super League ladder, Jim Lenihan’s side have just four home games remaining at the Accu Stadium, with the clash against French outfit Catalans the second of those.

After Hull FC and the Dragons have visited the Accu for the last time, Huddersfield’s home campaign concludes with games against Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers.

As the Giants confirmed the date at which they would announce their home for 2027, owner Ken Davy OBE – who recently stepped down as Chairman – said: “The pressure to find a new stage for the 2027 season hasn’t been enjoyable.

“But I am now relaxed and very confident that next season will be very special indeed.

“We want to get as many people to the Catalans game as possible, so I would like to offer an extended invite to everyone across Kirklees to join us, free of charge, at the Accu Stadium to witness this momentous announcement.”

‘The vision for the Giants remains the same: a consistently dominant Super League force’

Ralph Rimmer OBE has succeeded owner Davy and now occupies the role of Executive Chairman at the Giants.

He added: “Despite extensive talks with the local authority, all avenues for an easily developable site within the town perimeter have been exhausted within the necessary timeframe.

“However, the vision for the Giants remains the same: a consistently dominant Super League force, both on and off the field, producing sell-out crowds in its own venue.

“They say that you should never miss the opportunity in a crisis and the Giants have had to grab the nettle to make this happen.

“We are striving to deliver elite Super League experiences to our fans, commercial partners and the rest of the competition and believe that when our plans are revealed, then all will be impressed and excited by our Giant future.”

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