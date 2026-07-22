Warrington captain George Williams is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation, and could return as soon as mid-August in a huge boost, Wolves head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Wire’s star man Williams has been out of action since their defeat in France to Catalans Dragons back in mid-April, suffering a complex neck injury during that loss.

The injury required surgery, and in the days after it occurred, boss Burgess admitted his playmaker could have played for the club for the last time, with his exit to the NRL and the Dolphins coming at the end of the current campaign.

But the noise around Williams since that surgery has been positive, with the England skipper admitting publicly he was hoping to return in the ‘final few weeks’ of the regular Super League season ahead of leading his nation at this autumn’s World Cup.

‘He’s probably ahead of the curve a little bit and that’s a positive for the group’

Now, it’s been revealed that Williams is back in and amongst it alongside his team-mates on the training paddock, with a return in the next few weeks entirely probable.

Warrington have nine games left of their regular season in Super League, and currently sat fourth on the ladder, are well-positioned to be competing in the play-offs come the end of the year.

Ahead of this weekend’s trip to local foes Leigh Leopards, boss Burgess revealed the good news on Williams to LoveRugbyLeague and the Warrington Guardian, saying: “He’s actually in a great spot.

“He started training with the team again, so he’s probably ahead of the curve a little bit and that’s a positive for the group.

“You’ll see him at some point before the end of the season, for sure.

“He might get four or five games in at the back end of the regular season, and then the finals (play-offs), so that’s great, it’s positive news.

“We’ll know a little bit more at the back end of next week. He went in (to the operation and his rehabilitation) very healthy, so he came out very healthy.

“He’s picked up where he left off.”

Wire’s final five games of the regular season come against Hull KR (August 18), Huddersfield Giants (August 23), Hull FC (August 29), Wakefield Trinity (September 5) and Toulouse Olympique (September 11).

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