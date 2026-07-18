Warrington Wolves strengthened their position inside the Super League play-offs with a magnificent performance over Hull KR – whose recent miserable form continued.

The Robins were appalling and have now suffered back-to-back defeats, a rarity under Willie Peters, on a day in which their League Leader’s Shield hopes firmly evaporated.

And it is a defeat that could have huge ramifications beyond this contest, too. Here’s what we learned in the Wire’s 34-12 win..

Mikey Lewis could miss the derby

It will be all eyes on the disciplinary panel on Monday with one man in particular in mind: Rovers star Mikey Lewis.

The England international will be scrutinised for not one, but two, incidents in Saturday’s loss. Firstly, there was the moment where he appeared to make contact with the head of Adam Holroyd in the first half. It was missed by the broadcast team and the on-field officials.

But what wasn’t missed was his late hit on Ewan Irwin long after he had passed the ball away. It led to him being sin-binned, and it’s the kind of challenge that often yields a charge.

Lewis has 4.25 disciplinary points on his record, which means just one Grade B charge takes him over the threshold that would see him miss the derby..

Hull KR are in a battle to make the play-offs

The counter argument will be that there are winnable games still to come – and the defending champions clearly have levels to go through. But all of a sudden, Hull KR look incredibly vulnerable: both in terms of the league table and how they are playing as a team.

It is rare, if not unheard of, for the Robins to be so bad in consecutive games under Willie Peters. They have almost always provided a response when questions have been asked. The fact they were beaten in quality and arguably effort too will be a huge concern.

They could be seventh by the end of the weekend – but even if they’re not, the table speaks volumes: this is a team now fighting to make the top six.

Warrington silence some critics

The attention fell firmly on some of Warrington’s senior players after their disappointing loss to Wigan Warriors last weekend. But many, if not all, of them silenced those critics with strong performances here.

Danny Walker was magnificent at hooker while the game was really swung by the impact of Warrington’s bench. The likes of Toff Sipley and Joe Philbin in particular were outstanding, and Hull KR’s usually physically superior pack just couldn’t live with them. Burgess will be incredibly proud of what his side produced against the defending champions.

As an aside, Ben Currie is not one of those who has warranted criticism – but a special shoutout to him again here. Led by example all the way with another stunning performance. One of the Wire’s best this year, and he’s putting himself in the England frame.

Willie Peters’ team calls prompt questions

There were big decisions from the Hull KR coach – and it’s fair to assume they didn’t quite pay off.

Rhyse Martin was the one who slotted in at centre in the absence of Peta Hiku, but he was hooked after half an hour following a pretty shocking display. Bill Leyland, you would argue, is worth a place in this 17 somewhere – but he was nowhere to be seen. And Jai Whitbread was dropped down to 18th man, with Rovers missing his presence in the middle.

Questions remain about where Karl Lawton’s best role in the team is, too.

As with Rovers’ performances under Peters, it’s rare to put Peters’ calls under the spotlight. But this display left some questions needing answers.