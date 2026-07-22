Young Hull KR forward Zach Fishwick has joined Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs on an initial week-long loan deal.

Still only 21, Fishwick made his first-team bow for Rovers back in July 2022 as they were beaten 34-28 by rivals Hull FC at St James’ Park during Magic Weekend.

Come the end of that season, the front-rower had put seven senior appearances for the club on his CV in addition to scoring the first try of his professional career as the Robins beat Wigan Warriors at Craven Park.

But the young gun has not registered a first-team appearance since then, and has instead spent his time out on either loan or dual-registration, with his latest move seeing him link up with Batley.

Hull KR young gun Zach Fishwick seals short-term loan as Batley Bulldogs switch confirmed

Born and bred in Hull, Fishwick – whose 22nd birthday will come in March – will don a shirt for Batley as they travel to Doncaster on Friday night.

Needing to finish in the second tier’s top ten this term to compete in the play-offs at the end of the year, James Ford’s Bulldogs currently sit ninth on the Championship ladder with six games remaining in the regular season.

With Fishwick’s signing announced via social media on Wednesday afternoon, Batley will become the sixth side he has represented in his career following on from parent club KR, Featherstone Rovers, Bradford Bulls, Hunslet and Halifax Panthers.

Having only pulled on the colours of one team at senior level so far this term, the prop’s last first-team appearance came for Fax against Swinton Lions back on June 7.

His four games on loan for the Panthers took his career appearance tally up to 25, with his try for KR against Wigan back in 2022 still the only try of his professional career to date.

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