The LRL Podcast: St Helens in crisis – and Wakefield star on move?

After another dramatic and action-packed week in the world of Super League, the Love Rugby League podcast returns with a deep dive into all the big stories over the last seven days.

Aaron and Matt are back to review everything we’ve seen on the field – as well as bringing you a number of exclusive transfer stories that are well worth checking out.

Here’s what’s on this week’s show.

We’ll get deep into the crisis at St Helens, explain whether or not Paul Rowley’s future is under threat and bring you some exclusive detail on what’s happening behind the scenes at the Saints.

As well as that, we’ll bring you an exclusive transfer update on Jed Cartwright – and explain why he will be sticking around for longer than the Saints originally said.

We’ll tell you which star of the Championship has signed for Castleford Tigers in 2027 as their latest rebuild under Ryan Carr gathers pace.

Wakefield Trinity had a huge win at the weekend – but we’ll tell you which one of their players is being offered to clubs by his management ahead of potentially entering the open market later this year.

Sticking with Trinity, we’ll shine a light on their huge win at Hull KR – and explain why they’re now bonafide Super League title contenders.

What’s going wrong at Hull KR, meanwhile? There’s a deep dive into the troubles the champions are having – and a scathing review from Matt on their title chances for 2026..

All that and much more. Please don’t forget to like, subscribe and hype this week’s show – you can watch it below!

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!