It’s been a big weekend of Super League action – but the crowds haven’t quite lived up to the billing across the board.

There have been a couple of highlights, with Hull FC leading the way after another big attendance on Saturday afternoon, but some other games have flattered to deceive in Round 19.

Here’s how all seven games scored..

Bradford Bulls 12-26 Wakefield Trinity: 7,518

A decent figure for a West Yorkshire derby on a Thursday night – and the 7,518 who were in attendance were treated to a pretty good game between the Bulls and Trinity, with Wakefield just coming out on top in a gruelling affair to cement their position inside the top three.

Huddersfield Giants 10-24 Wigan Warriors: 3,391

The lowest crowd of the weekend came at Huddersfield. Despite a good travelling support from Wigan, the Giants’ home support has dipped yet again – with Jim Lenihan’s side putting in a spirited display but coming up short against the Warriors.

Their crowds are of real concern.

St Helens 34-18 Catalans Dragons: 9,866

With an all-home crowd, the Saints fell just short of 10,000 fans inside the BrewDog Stadium on Friday night. Given their recent performances and results, as well as the fact it was against French opposition, there’s an argument to be made that the number in question is a decent turnout.

Those who were there saw a treat too, with the Saints’ young stars standing up in the face of adversity and producing a spirited display to defeat the Dragons.

Warrington Wolves 34-12 Hull KR: 10,025

We had to wait until Saturday afternoon for the first five-figure crowd of the weekend, and it came at Warrington Wolves. A fraction over 10,000 supporters witnessed a magnificent Wire performance, though the reigning champions Hull KR continue to look sub-par after another frustrating performance.

Hull FC 22-32 Leigh Leopards: 11,843

The biggest crowd of the weekend? At the home of the side who are currently second-bottom of Super League. It’s testament to the loyalty of Hull FC’s fanbase that they continue to produce some of the biggest crowds in the competition – with nearly 12,000 at the MKM Stadium to see them come up short again.

You wonder just how big those crowds would be if Hull could fulfil their potential.

Toulouse Olympique 30-22 York Knights: 3,450

Another low crowd in the south of France, with fewer than 3,500 in attendance to see Sylvain Houles’ side pick up another big win, their third in succession.

Castleford Tigers 36-34 Leeds Rhinos: 9,296

Arguably one of the biggest crowd successes of the weekend came at Castleford – with over 9,000 people packed into Wheldon Road to witness a classic.

Many of them left happy too with the Tigers triumphing and stunning the Super League leaders. And in terms of their average attendance for the season, this has given Castleford a real shot in the arm.