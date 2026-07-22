Leigh Leopards duo Andy Badrock and Nathan Wilde have joined Championship outfit Widnes Vikings on loan for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Utility Badrock, who is able to slot into the back-row or centre, has been sidelined since Leigh’s Challenge Cup victory over Hull FC in mid-March which saw him dislocate his shoulder.

That injury required surgery, and this weekend is the first which has seen him return to contention since then. But he has been allowed to head out on loan for what remains of the season alongside front-rower Wilde.

The pair join high-flying Widnes ahead of their Championship clash at home against Salford on Friday night.

Leigh Leopards duo Andy Badrock and Nathan Wolfe land season-long Championship loans with Widnes

Badrock – who will turn 26 in October – joined Leigh from Swinton Lions ahead of the 2025 campaign, scoring six tries in 16 first-team appearances for the Leopards to date.

He has already played for Widnes on two occasions, representing them on loan last season. So too has prop Wilde, who featured three times for the Vikings as a loanee back in 2024.

Wilde – whose 27th birthday will come in December – has been a Leigh player since 2023 and has racked up 13 first-team appearances in their colours across all competitions.

After securing the pair’s signings for the remainder of 2026, Widnes head coach Allan Coleman said: “Andy (Badrock) is a player we’ve had last year, and we saw the ability he’s got with pace and power.

“As soon as he had his time with us, he went back and became a regular in Leigh’s Super League side. He’s a fantastic athlete, and he’ll bring that speed element to us.

“Nathan is very experienced. He’s a modern-day middle, he can play long minutes, and he’s very intelligent and clever.

“I’m very excited, and the squad is looking healthier and stronger.”

Badrock’s second stint at Widnes will see him add to his 65 career appearances, made between Swinton, Leigh and the Vikings.

Wilde has so far donned a shirt for Newcastle Thunder, the Leopards, Rochdale Hornets, Widnes, Doncaster, Featherstone Rovers and Salford: with 84 career appearances on his CV.

The pair arrive at the DCBL Stadium with Coleman’s side sat fourth on the Championship ladder as they enter the run-in ahead of the play-offs, which this season include the second tier’s top ten teams.

As with all loans now, parent club Leigh retain the right to recall Badrock and/or Wilde at any point during their respective loans, should they see fit.

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