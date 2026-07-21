The Rugby Football League (RFL) have written to Castleford regarding Tigers head coach Ryan Carr’s ‘f*cking cheat’ comment made during their victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Sunday afternoon saw Super League strugglers Cas beat table-toppers Leeds 36-34 at The Jungle in an absolute humdinger.

The Round 19 clash saw the Tigers recover from scoreline of 16-0, 20-4 and 30-16 to topple the Rhinos, becoming just the third club to achieve that feat in Super League in 2026 after Leigh Leopards and Hull FC.

But while the win against their local foes will live long in the memory, it could yet come at the cost of a sanction to the club and/or head coach Carr following comments picked up by Sky Sports’ microphones.

Castleford coach Ryan Carr may face sanction as RFL enquire about ‘f*cking cheat’ remark

As is normal procedure, Carr and some of his coaching staff assumed their position on the gantry at The Jungle ahead of the game in close proximity to where Sky Sports’ commentary team are based.

But come the second half, the Australian remained pitchside. It is unclear whether that was through choice or direction, but it has now emerged that Carr could be in hot water for comments he made during the first half.

Video footage has emerged of an incident in the 22nd minute of Sunday’s clash, when Cas trailed 16-0. Daejarn Asi caught the ball in his own in-goal and earned a 20m restart, which Tigers skipper Alex Mellor raced to eagerly take via a tap.

But he was denied a quick restart by on-field referee Rush, and in the footage, Tigers boss Carr is believed to be heard shouting from the gantry in the direction of the pitch: “Why? Why? Why? Why? F*cking why?!

“F*cking cheat!”

As per the RFL’s Operational Rules, club staff – including players and coaches – are not permitted to criticise the character of a match official or criticise the manner in which an official has officiated a match.

Coaches are also not allowed to engage in conduct which is prejudicial to the interests of the game, brings the game into disrepute or is deemed as improper conduct.

Whether Carr is found guilty of any of the above remains to be seen, but the RFL have since Sunday asked Castleford to ‘report back with their submissions’ on the incident.

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