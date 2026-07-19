Castleford Tigers produced a famous victory as they stunned Super League leaders Leeds Rhinos at a packed Wheldon Road on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Carr’s side may well be out of play-off contention this year but the Tigers were magnificent in producing one of the upsets of the season thus far.

Here are the ratings on a chaotic and thoroughly entertaining afternoon in Castleford..

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e: 8

Carr has to find a place for him in a new-look 17 next year. Clearly has his faults but he is a young player with immense talent and a very bright future. He should be playing regularly for this Castleford team. Showed up really well here with some tough defensive contributions and lovely moments in attack.

Mikaele Ravalawa: 6

Bafflingly frustrating. There were audible calls from the Castleford coach telling him to run from his box in the first half; when he’s on it, he looks a menace, as proven by his well-taken try in the first half. But sometimes, he looks too far off it and it’s understandable why Castleford may cut their losses.

Semi Valemei: 7

With a run of games behind him, he could be a very useful player for this squad moving forwards.

Alex Mellor: 7

A proper captain’s knock. Asked to fill in at centre and did a really good job.

Jason Qareqare: 9

A simply sensational afternoon from one of Super League’s star wingers. An outstanding finish in the first half and some unbelievable carries.

Daejarn Asi: 8

His try in the second half was the pivotal moment to get Castleford Tigers on the front foot. When he’s poor, he’s very poor indeed – but he’s doing everything he can to show he can play a role beyond this season.

Tom Weaver: 8

Castleford’s half-backs are utterly bizarre. They fluctuate from the sublime to the ridiculous not just week to week, but minute to minute almost. Weaver had one of his better games here.

Tyler Dupree: 8

What a signing he has been.

Liam Hood: 7

Castleford are such a better team when he is out on the park and fit. Still has a part to play when Damien Cook gets here next year.

George Lawler: 7

Did well enough.

Ashton Golding: 7

Asked to go in at back row and did really well.

Jack Brown: 8

He has been a brilliant signing. Ran his blood to water all afternoon playing in the middle and on the edges.

Joe Stimson: 7

He will be a decent pick-up for someone next year, if not Castleford.

Renouf Atoni: 6

Probably didn’t give the Tigers enough punch.

Jack Ashworth: 8

Asked to take his chance with both hands and did that here. Really impressive.

Sam Hall: 7

Looks to have nailed his spot down in the 17.

Cain Robb: 7

Gave Cas a good spark off the bench.