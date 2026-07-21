Sam Tomkins believes Jake Wardle is currently England’s fourth choice centre after endorsing Ash Handley for a World Cup role.

Leeds Rhinos star Handley was named joint top of the latest Man of Steel rankings after an excellent run of form which has seen him appear to become a near-cert for a place on the plane to Australia later this year.

Handley missed out on last year’s Ashes series through injury but has been named in Brian McDermott’s extended squad ahead of the tournament, and speaking on the Man of Steel panel, Tomkins stated that he felt Handley should be in the starting side.

Tomkins was part of the England setup under Shaun Wane and asked what he felt England could do better this time, he said: “Probably more expansive. I think going set for set against Australia last year didn’t work. Play a little bit more expansive in terms of maybe take more risks.

“I think that’s potential. There’s different ways to go about it, but I’d say take more risks. I think the players he’s got available, someone like an Ash Handley, who’s going to have the best Super League year of his life. Give him the ball, let’s move it, let’s get to some edges. We’ve got great edges.

“Herbie Farnworth and Ash Handley in the centres. That’d be something special. I think maybe playing a little bit more expansive as a group could potentially unlock the top teams.”

Jake Wardle down the pecking order

Tomkins was then asked by Ellery Hanley whether he felt Jake Wardle should be accomodated in the side, to which Tomkins replied: “I wouldn’t. I think he’s probably the fourth-choice centre for me now.

“I think I’d go with Ash Handley, Umyla (Hanley)… Herbie Farnworth at number one and then Ash.”

Brian Carney raised the question of whether Tomkins would take Handley or Wardle if both were at their best and he replied: “At the moment, Ash by far at the best. I reckon I’d take Ash.”

Paul Sculthorpe and Hanley both agreed as they gave their praise to the Rhinos captain.

“Ash Handley’s a big body,” Sculthorpe said. “The difference in him probably since the last time he played internationally with taking the responsibility at Leeds and then the form that he’s going to go into a World Cup in with his club.”

Hanley added: “Just to reinforce what Paul was saying, big bodies are important when it comes to international level. Size is important and agility is important and being able to move and get across the park and up and down the park as well. So, for me, Ash Handley, he’s got to be a shoo-in.”