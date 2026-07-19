Castleford Tigers picked up a famous win over Leeds Rhinos on Sunday afternoon – but it appears to have come at a cost, with Ryan Carr’s side losing two more key forwards.

The Tigers emerged through a chaotic and thoroughly entertaining clash against the Super League leaders, with Tom Weaver’s late conversion of Jason Qareqare’s try the difference as Castleford won 36-34 at the OneBore Stadium.

They now have a short turnaround against Wakefield Trinity this coming Friday – but it appears they will head there without two of their most influential forwards.

Castleford suffer new injury setbacks.

Tigers coach Carr was at a loss to explain the drama that unfolded on Sunday afternoon, but did admit it was even more impressive given what they had to contend with during the week – and during the game.

That is because Ashton Golding, who had to slot in at second row for the game on Sunday afternoon, was withdrawn with a hamstring problem – with prop George Lawler also coming off injured with a groin problem.

That would put the pair in immediate doubt about possibly facing Wakefield in another huge local derby for Castleford on Friday evening at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

“Coming into today we had people playing out of position, then out there we lost guys too with Ashton with his hamstring, and George Lawler getting a groin problem,” Carr said.

“If you knew what had happened in the week, coming away with that is an unbelievable effort. They (Leeds) are a good team, when they’ve got momentum they’re really hard to stop and they’ve shown that all year.

“But we spoke about our belief and staying at it. There was the world’s worst start you could have to the game, we didn’t touch the ball for the first 12 minutes and had a couple of tries put on us. But we spoke about going for the full 80.”

Carr lays down Castleford challenge

Inconsistency has been Castleford’s biggest issue this year. The Tigers have now beaten both of Super League’s top two in Leeds and Wigan, but have often failed to back up strong performances with another.

And he insists there is no motivation needed to do just that next weekend when they tackle Wakefield.

He said: “We’ve played some good games this year but doing things consistent has been the challenge for us. That’s the challenge again, going into Friday on a short turnaround.

“All I want from the players here is to play well for our fans. It was a poor start which could have gone one of two ways, and we learned from previous experiences when we didn’t stand up and fight back so I’m really proud of them.”

The Tigers will hope to have centre Krystian Mapapalangi back fit for that game after he narrowly missed out on inclusion on Sunday. Mapapalangi had been battling an injury all week having pulled out of the side to face Leigh Leopards last week, but he could hopefully return for the local derby against Trinity on Friday night.