Halifax Panthers forward Owen McCarron has seen his season ended prematurely by ongoing concussion symptoms being experienced following a Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

Versatile forward McCarron, 27, joined Halifax from Whitehaven ahead of the 2025 campaign.

His first season with the Panthers saw him chalk up 18 appearances across all competitions, with 13 made this term.

But having last played on June 7 when Fax picked up a narrow win against second tier strugglers Swinton Lions, he’s now been sidelined indefinitely, with his 2026 season over.

‘Following specialist medical advice, the decision has been made with Owen’s long-term health and wellbeing as the absolute priority’

McCarron’s first foray into the ‘professional’ section of the British game’s pyramid came with Haven in 2024.

He has so far made 56 career appearances, with 12 tries scored in the process including eight for Fax.

The Panthers announced the news of his 2026 season being cut short via social media, writing: “Following specialist medical advice, the decision has been made with Owen’s long-term health and wellbeing as the absolute priority.

“While he is naturally disappointed to be unable to pull on the blue and white again this season, his focus will now be on making a full recovery.

“Since arriving at The Shay, Owen has earned the admiration and respect of everyone connected with Halifax Panthers.

“His wholehearted commitment, fearless style of play and unwavering determination have made him a firm fans’ favourite, and he has represented the club with tremendous pride throughout his time at the club, both on and off the field.

“Owen has consistently put his body on the line for the team and embodied everything supporters want to see in a Halifax Panthers player.

“Alongside his efforts on the pitch, Owen has done some great work in the Halifax community and his passion, professionalism and dedication have left a lasting impression on his team-mates, coaches, staff and our supporters alike.”

‘Everyone at Halifax Panthers would like to say thank you to Owen for everything he has given to the club’

It would appear that McCarron’s time as a Panthers player has also been brought to an early end by his ongoing concussion symptoms.

He departs with Kyle Eastmond’s side having just a handful of games left this term.

The club’s social media post concludes: “Everyone at Halifax Panthers would like to say thank you to Owen for everything he has given to the club.

“We know our supporters will join us in wishing him a full recovery and every success in the future.

“Owen will always be warmly welcomed back to The Shay.”

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