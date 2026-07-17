Tyrell Sloan’s first words as Castleford Tigers switch confirmed with length of deal revealed

Tyrell Sloan has expressed his excitement at joining Castleford next season, with his switch to the Tigers now confirmed.

As first reported by Love Rugby League, Sloan will head to the OneBore Stadium for 2027 and has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the West Yorkshire outfit.

In doing so, he becomes the latest St George Illawarra Dragons man to agree a switch to Castleford, following Damian Cook and Mat Feagai to the club for next season.

Elsewhere, Castleford have also recently announced the additions of Alfie Johnson and Robbie Mulhern for 2027 as well.

‘I’m joining a good team’

The addition of Sloan is yet another statement signing from the Fords for next season, with the 24-year-old making 89 NRL appearances for the Dragons since his debut back in 2021, but the full-back admits this is also a big move for him personally.

“I’m very excited to sign for Castleford Tigers,” said Sloan. “I’m joining a good team and getting to join my mates who are coming over as well in Cooky and Matty so I’m looking forward to that, and also linking up with an old coach.”

“Obviously, we’ve got a job to do over here for the rest of the year, but we’re very excited to come and join Cas next year. I’m pretty much on the phone every week to Carry and Chris every week talking about where this team can go, so I’m looking forward to it.”

“It’s been in the works for a bit, but I’m happy it’s finally been done and I’m really excited to come over.”

“I think a big strength of my game is my speed and my running ability. I’ve always had that label of how quick I am, I see the team and how it is right now with Qareqare, he’s one of the speedsters. So I’m looking forward to linking up with him and also Maps at the left centre as well, I can’t wait to come and join those guys and whatever is thrown at us in defence, I’m sure we’ll throw something better back in attack.”

“It’ll be great to play in the Super League, I feel like anybody can beat anybody on their day and that’s what makes it such an exciting competition. I feel like it’s going to suite our style of play.”

“I’m just going to come over with a clean slate, an open mind, and just win the fans over by working hard. It’s a big move for me but I’m looking forward to it, and again with Carry, his footy suits me and I’m sure we’ll show that.”

‘I’ve known him for a long time and have built a great relationship with him’

Fords boss, Ryan Carr, added: “We’re extremely excited to welcome Sloany to the club. I’ve known him for a long time and have built a great relationship with him, so I know exactly what he’ll bring to our group.

“He is a naturally gifted player with genuine speed and an X-factor that will thrive in this competition. Just as importantly, he’s a fantastic teammate and a great person who will fit seamlessly into the culture we’re building.

“I have a lot of belief in Sloany, and I’m excited to see him make a real impact for our club and in this competition.”

Also commenting, Castleford director of rugby, Chris Chester, said: “We’re delighted to bring Tyrell Sloan to Castleford Tigers. He’s an exciting player with genuine pace, athleticism and the ability to change a game in an instant.

“At just 24, he already has valuable NRL experience, and we believe there’s still plenty of growth in his game. Ryan Carr knows Tyrell well, and we’re confident our environment will help him reach his full potential.

“He’s exactly the type of player we want to bring to this club as we continue building a squad capable of challenging in Super League. We’re looking forward to welcoming Tyrell and his family to Castleford.”

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