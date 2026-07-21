Valu Tanē Bentley has joined Championship outfit Oldham on a deal until the end of the season, following in his father’s footsteps.

Bentley – who turned 23 in May – had stints in the reserves of Super League outfit Leigh Leopards in both 2024 and 2025, sandwiching a spell at Keighley Cougars which saw him play six games.

The young forward went on to link up with Championship side Dewsbury ahead of the 2026 campaign and impressed in their colours as he racked up 12 appearances across all competitions this term.

But having secured a release from the Rams last week, his next move has now been confirmed, with a short-term deal agreed to join Oldham.

The switch to Boundary Park sees him mirror dad Valu, who spent three seasons with the Roughyeds between 2010 and 2012, playing 58 times.

Valu Tanē Bentley joins Oldham following Dewsbury Rams exit

23-year-old Bentley was born in France but moved to the UK at the age of six and spent his formative years in the game in the academy of Super League heavyweights Wigan Warriors.

A dual-code ace, he also spent time in the academy at Premiership Rugby outfit Sale Sharks, and has plenty of union experience on his CV with Kirkham Grammar School and Fylde as well as Sedgley Park.

During his time donning a Sedgley Park shirt in the 15-a-side-code, Bentley put representative honours for Lancashire on his CV in the Senior County Championship.

Oldham head coach Alan Kilshaw said: “We’re really pleased to have brought Tanē to the club.

“He is a great prospect and we feel he will flourish in our environment. Obviously, there is a family link, too, with his father playing for the club.

“This signing adds depth. He can play on an edge and he can play in the middle – he is very comfortable doing that.

“He has a rugby union background and has done really well in league over the last few years, notably while at Leigh reserves last year, where he was one of their standout performers.”

Bentley joins the Roughyeds amid a hot streak which has seen them win their last 15 league games, including last weekend’s 60-16 demolition of Hunslet at the South Leeds Stadium.

Sat third on the Championship ladder, this weekend sees Kilshaw’s side return home to Boundary Park with fellow high-flyers Barrow Raiders – who sit fifth – the visitors.

Oldham have just six ‘regular’ season fixtures remaining, including this weekend’s encounter, before the Championship play-offs get underway. This year, those play-offs have been expanded to involve the top ten sides in the second tier.

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