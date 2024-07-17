Former St Helens star Regan Grace will make his international debut for Wales this weekend – in what will be only his third game of rugby union since crossing codes.

Grace left the Saints and Super League at the end of 2022 after being a part of multiple Grand Final-winning sides, establishing a reputation as one of the most devastating and impressive wingers in the game.

He headed for France to sign for Racing 92 but failed to feature in a single game for them after suffering two serious Achilles injuries, including a ruptured tendon.

That led to his release before joining English side Bath – where he has not made a competitive appearance. He has, however, featured in two friendlies for the club as he continued to build back towards a route to full fitness.

But Grace was drafted into Wales’ squad to tour Australia at the last minute earlier this year, and he has now been handed an opportunity to feature this weekend against Queensland.

The Welsh have already lost two Tests against the Wallabies and their final match of the tour will see them play a non-official game against Queensland, and Grace has been given a start by Warren Gatland.

“We said that we want the players that have come out here on tour to have an involvement, whether that is starting or in the (match-day) 23,” Wales head coach Gatland said.

“That was always the plan. Unfortunately, a few players miss out due to injury, but this game against the Queensland Reds gives a number of others an opportunity to go out and put in a performance.

“We are expecting a good challenge from the Reds on Friday and know they will be up for this fixture.”

Grace remains under contract with Bath until the end of next season, and will be aiming to make his mark in the Premiership next season after returning to full fitness.

