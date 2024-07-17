Where Are They Now? The last Great Britain side to face Australia from 2006

Great Britain could be returning to the international stage for an Ashes series against Australia in 2025!

The Lions last formed for a tour of the southern hemisphere in 2019, but Love Rugby League has exclusively revealed senior officials are considering bringing back the concept for a tour of Australia next year.

As mentioned above, the Great Britain brand last took to the pitch in 2019, but you have to go all the way back to the 2006 Tri-Nations for the last time they faced the Kangaroos.

The squad that day was littered with some of the biggest names in British rugby league, but they came up short in a 33-10 defeat to the Green and Gold.

But that got us thinking, where is that squad today? Well, here is an in-depth look at what the last Great Britain team to face Australia are doing now.

1. Paul Wellens

Paul Wellens scoring for Great Britain

St Helens icon Paul Wellens made his international debut for England in 2000, but one year on made his Great Britain debut. Across his international career, the fullback won 32 caps for both.

Wellens spent his entire club career at Saints, and made a staggering 499 appearances for the club across his 18-year stint in the Red Vee. He also helped the club win five Grand Finals, five Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges. Wellens was also named Man of Steel in 2006, and won the Lance Todd Trophy in both 2007 (shared with Leon Pryce) and 2008.

He is now the head coach of St Helens, and led them to the World Club Challenge title last year.

2. Leon Pryce

Leon Pryce in action for Great Britain

Versatile back Leon Pryce made his international debut with England in 1999, and later made his maiden Great Britain appearance in 2001. He made a further 24 international appearances for both.

His club career began with his hometown club Bradford Bulls, before moving to St Helens, Catalans Dragons and Hull FC. He then ended his playing days with the Bulls for one final year.

Pryce also won four Super League Grand Finals, six Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenges. In 2007, Pryce also shared the Lance Todd trophy with Wellens.

He is now a TV and radio pundit, but has spent time coaching with Featherstone Rovers and Workington Town.

3. Martin Gleeson

Martin Gleeson made his international debut for Great Britain in 2002, and later made his England debut against France in 2008. He racked up 26 international caps for both across his test career.

Gleeson had spells at Huddersfield, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan and Hull FC during his club career, and hung up his boots at Salford. He also won two Super League Grand Finals and one Challenge Cup.

He is currently assistant coach at Warrington Wolves, spearheading their attack.

4. Keith Senior

Powerhouse centre Keith Senior won 43 international caps for both Great Britain and England after making his debut for the Lions in 1996.

Senior’s club career began with hometown club Sheffield Eagles, before joining Leeds Rhinos in 1999. During his time at Headingley, Senior helped the Rhinos win five Super League Grand Finals. He was also a part of the Eagles squad to win the Challenge Cup in 1998.

Senior is now back at Sheffield as an assistant coach, and also has a role with Rugby League Cares.

5. Gareth Raynor

Winger Gareth Raynor made his international debut with England in 2004, and later made his Great Britain berth in 2005. He went on to win a total of eight international caps.

His club career started with Leeds Rhinos, where he made his debut in 2000. He was quickly snapped up by Hull FC, and went onto make 199 appearances in black and white before leaving in 2009. Raynor then spent time at Celtic Crusaders, Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers and London Broncos. He retired in 2013.

6. Danny McGuire

Danny McGuire in action for Great Britain

Half-back Danny McGuire made his full test debut for Great Britain in 2004, and later made his England debut in 2008. Across both teams, he won 22 caps.

McGuire’s career began at Leeds Rhinos, and had a decorated 16-year career at Headingley. In the famous blue and amber, McGuire helped the club win eight Super League Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups before retiring in 2017.

He later came out of retirement to spend a season with Hull KR in 2019.

Since retiring for good, McGuire has made the move into coaching and is currently assistant coach to Craig Lingard at Castleford Tigers. He has also had a spell at the Robins working under Willie Peters.

7. Richard Horne

Tri-international Richard Horne made his test debut for Scotland in 2000, and later went onto represent both Great Britain and England. He won a total of 15 caps throughout his international career.

Horne spent the entirety of his club career with Hull FC, making his debut during their ‘Hull Sharks’ era. He made a staggering 386 appearances for the Airlie Birds during his 16-year spell and helped win the Challenge Cup in 2005.

He is currently head coach at Doncaster, and recently guided the club back in to the Championship.

8. Stuart Fielden

Stuart Fielden on the charge for Great Britain

Rugby League icon Stuart Fielden made his test debut for England in 2000, and just a year later made his Great Britain debut. Across his international career, the powerful prop won 33 caps for both.

He began his club career with Bradford Bulls back in 1998, and made 247 appearances for the club before his move to Wigan. He later made 141 appearances in cherry and white, before being forced into retirement at Huddersfield Giants in 2013.

Since finishing his playing career, Fielden has gone into the education sector as a welfare officer.

9. Terry Newton

Hooker Terry Newton made his Great Britain debut in 1998, and won his first England cap a year later in 1999. Across his international career, he won 18 caps.

At club level, Newton represented Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity. He also won two Challenge Cups with Leeds and Wigan. He sadly passed away in 2010.

10. Jamie Peacock

Jamie Peacock in action for Great Britain

Leading the side out that day was heroic prop Jamie Peacock. Peacock made his England debut against Russia in 2000, and after making his Lions debut a year later went onto win 47 international caps for both.

He began his playing days at Bradford Bulls, before having later spells at both Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR. Across his career, Peacock won nine Super League Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and four World Club Challenges. He was also awarded Man of Steel in 2003.

Peacock now works as a motivational speaker and TV pundit.

11. Gareth Hock

Back-rower Gareth Hock made his Great Britain in this 2006 Tri-Nations series, and two years later made his England debut. Across his test career, he won 15 caps.

Hock’s club career began with hometown club Wigan Warriors in 2003. He later had spells at Widnes, Salford, Leigh and Featherstone. He retired in 2019.

12. Gareth Ellis

Fellow back-rower Gareth Ellis made his test debut with Great Britain in 2003, and later made his maiden England appearance in 2008. He amassed 38 caps for both during his time at Test level.

Ellis also had a great club career both in the UK and down under too. The Castleford-native began his playing days with Wakefield Trinity in 1999, before representing Leeds Rhinos, Wests Tigers and Hull FC. With Leeds, he won two Grand Finals and two World Club Challenges and also helped Hull win back-to-back Challenge Cups.

He is currently a coach at Hull FC, after returning to the club earlier this season.

13. Sean O’Loughlin

Sean O’Loughlin in action for Great Britain

Wigan Warriors icon Sean O’Loughlin made his international debut for Great Britain in 2004, and after making his England debut five years later won 36 international caps for both.

The forward spent his whole club career with Wigan. His Cherry and Whites debut came in 2002, and he went onto make an astonishing 460 appearances before retiring in 2020. O’Loughlin also won four Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge.

He is currently a coach at Wigan, and recently penned a new long-term deal alongside fellow assistant Tommy Leuluai and head coach Matt Peet.

Bench

14. James Roby

St Helens hero James Roby made his Great Britain debut during this 2006 Tri-Nations, and later made his England debut in 2008. In total, Roby won 39 international caps for both.

Roby was a one-club man throughout his career. He made his debut for the Saints in 2004, and amassed an astonishing 551 appearances in the Red Vee. He also helped the club win six Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges, and was named Man of Steel in 2007.

He stepped away from playing at the end of last season, but he has since joined the backroom staff at St Helens.

15. Adrian Morley

Adrian Morley in action for Great Britain

Legendary forward Adrian Morley made his debut for both England and Great Britain in 1996 and went onto win 53 caps for both in his international career.

His club career began with Leeds Rhinos in 1994, and later had stints at Bradford, Warrington, Swinton and Salford. He also became one of the best British players to play in the NRL during his time with the Sydney Roosters. At club level, he won one Super League Grand Final, one NRL Premiership, four Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge.

Morley currently works as a pundit and after-dinner speaker.

16. Lee Gilmour

Versatile player Lee Gilmour’s test career began with Great Britain in 1998, and after making his Scotland debut in 2000 won 18 international caps.

His club career began with Wigan Warriors in 1997, and he went onto to have a very successful career with Bradford Bulls, St Helens, Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity. At club level, he won four Grand Finals, five Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges.

Gilmour is now a coach at Wakefield.

17. Jon Wilkin

Jon Wilkin made his England debut in 2004 against France, and just two years later made his Great Britain debut. Across his test career, he won 19 caps for both.

Wilkin’s club career began in 2001 for Hull KR, but he was snapped up St Helens in 2003. He went onto feature in 424 games for the Saints, and helped them win two Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge. He ended his career at Toronto Wolfpack.

Following his retirement, Wilkin now works for Sky Sports as a pundit.

Coach: Brian Noble

Spearheading the side that day was iconic coach Brian Noble. Taking the reigns of the Lions in 2004, Noble coached Great Britain 14 times between 2004 and 2006.

At club level, his coaching career began with Bradford Bulls in 2001, before further spells at Wigan Warriors, Celtic Crusaders and Salford Red Devils. As a coach, he won three Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and one Challenge Cup.

He currently works in a consultancy role at the Bulls as well as being a radio and TV pundit.

