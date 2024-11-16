Ranking every Super League club by number of confirmed new signings for 2025

More than 70 signings have already been confirmed by Super League clubs ahead of 2025, but who has made the most?

Below, we rank all 12 top-flight clubs by the number of rubber-stamped new recruits heading into the new Super League season.

Plenty of transfers are already well-documented, but have not officially been confirmed just yet, so they aren’t included.

It’s worth noting that where a loan is being turned into a permanent deal, those players are included.

Listed from the fewest number to the highest, here is the full ranking…

*Correct as of the time of the last update on November 16, 2024

12. Wigan Warriors – 1

George Hirst (right) in action for Oldham in 2024

Signed (from): George Hirst (Oldham)

11. St Helens – 3

Tristan Sailor will be a St Helens player in 2025

Signed (from): Tristan Sailor (Brisbane Broncos), Kyle Feldt (North Queensland Cowboys), Lewis Murphy (Sydney Roosters)

= Warrington Wolves – 3

Dan Russell in action for Papua New Guinea

Signed (from): Oli Leyland (London), Dan Russell (St George Illawarra Dragons), Alfie Johnson (Leeds Reserves)

9. Castleford Tigers – 5

Daejarn Asi is among five new signings at Castleford Tigers

Signed (from): Innes Senior (Huddersfield), Louis Senior (Hull KR), Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi (both Parramatta Eels), Judah Rimbu (PNG Hunters)

= Huddersfield Giants – 5

South Sydney Rabbitohs star Jacob Gagai is heading to Super League with Huddersfield Giants in 2025

Signed (from): Tom Burgess, Jacob Gagai (both South Sydney Rabbitohs), Zac Woolford (Canberra Raiders), Liam Sutcliffe (Hull FC), George King (Hull KR)

= Leeds Rhinos – 5

Maika Sivo has joined Leeds Rhinos on a three-year deal

Signed (from): Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans), Cooper Jenkins (Norths Devils), Jake Connor (Huddersfield), Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

= Salford Red Devils – 5

England prop Chris Hill has signed a one-year contract with Salford Red Devils for 2025

Signed (from): Esan Marsters, Chris Hill (both Huddersfield), Sam Davis (London), Joe Bullock (Warrington), Justin Sangare (Leeds)

5. Catalans Dragons – 6

Elliott Whitehead will return to Catalans Dragons for 2025

Signed (from): Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Nick Cotric, Elliott Whitehead (both Canberra Raiders), Ollie Partington (Salford), Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters), Tevita Pangai Junior (Dolphins)

4. Hull KR – 8

Kiwi powerhouse Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has joined Hull KR for 2025

Signed (from): Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters), Tom Davies (Catalans), Eribe Doro (Bradford), Bill Leyland, Lee Kershaw (both London), Micky McIlorum (Catalans), Danny Richardson (Castleford), Rhyse Martin (Leeds)

3. Hull FC – 9

Jordan Rapana is likely to be Hull FC’s No. 1 in 2025

Signed (from): Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), Amir Bourouh, Cade Cust (both Salford), John Asiata, Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Ed Chamberlain (all Leigh), Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders), Aidan Sezer (Wests Tigers)

2. Leigh Leopards – 10

Isaac Liu has joined Leigh Leopards on a two-year contract

Signed (from): David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Ben Condon (Manly Sea Eagles), Tesi Niu (Dolphins), Ryan Brown (Wigan), Brad Martin (Castleford), AJ Towse (York), Andrew Badrock (Swinton Lions), Will Brough (Wakefield), Ethan O’Neill (Burleigh Bears)

= Wakefield Trinity – 10

Tom Johnstone returns to Wakefield Trinity for 2025 and beyond

Signed (from): Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone (both Catalans), Cam Scott (Hull FC), Olly Russell (Huddersfield), Corey Hall, Matty Storton (both Hull KR), Jake Trueman (Hull FC), Seth Nikotemo (Gold Coast Titans), Josh Rourke (London), Matty Russell (Warrington)

MORE TRANSFER NEWS

👉 League 1 club sign Wigan Warriors youngster who is the son of a Super League icon

👉 Every Goole Vikings signing for 2025 including Hull FC and Hull KR men ahead of League 1 debut

👉 Featherstone Rovers recruit Australian duo for 2025 as signing spree continues