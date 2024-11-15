Derrell Olpherts seals fresh Championship transfer move after Wakefield Trinity departure

Championship club Featherstone Rovers have signed winger Derrell Olpherts on a one-year contract for 2025 following his departure from promoted Super League outfit Wakefield Trinity.

The 32-year-old joined Wakefield from Super League giants Leeds Rhinos at the start of the 2024 campaign and went on to score 27 tries in 28 appearances as Daryl Powell’s side enjoyed a clean sweep of the Championship Grand Final, League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup.

Olpherts has scored 121 tries in 216 career appearances to date, having represented Dewsbury Rams, Hemel Stags, Newcastle Thunder, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos ad Wakefield Trinity since making his professional debut back in 2012.

“I’m really excited to make the switch the Featherstone,” said Olpherts. “I can’t wait to get in on day one and rip into pre-season.

“I’m 32 now, so the opportunity to help mentor some of the younger members of the squad was one thing that really appealed to me.

“This year was one of the best and most consistent of my career so I’m looking to build on that momentum and make a positive impact on a really ambitious club.”

Featherstone coach James Ford believes Olpherts’ experience at the highest level will benefit his side next season.

“We’re really happy to add Derrell to our squad for next season,” said Ford.

“He’s one of the most durable and experienced players in the Championship and will add so much to our club: both on and off the field.

“He’s durable, powerful and, as we’ve seen from his rugby at Championship and Super League level, is a prolific try scorer. I’m sure he’ll be a fan favourite in no time.”

