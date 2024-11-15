Carlos Tuimavave’s next move confirmed after Hull FC exit with opportunity ‘too good to refuse’

Former Samoa international Carlos Tuimavave has joined Championship club Featherstone Rovers on a two-year contract following his departure from Super League side Hull FC.

The 32-year-old centre left Hull at the end of the 2024 season after nine seasons with the Super League club, having scored 57 tries in 182 appearances for the Black and Whites.

Tuimavave, who helped Hull win back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017, will add a wealth of experience to James Ford’s side ahead of the 2025 Championship campaign.

“I can’t wait to get started at Featherstone,” said Tuimavave. “As soon as I heard they were interested I jumped at the chance to sign.

“Rovers is an impressive club with bags of ambition and I’m looking forward to adding a bit of experience to the side to help some of the younger squad members as well.

“I loved my time in Hull but the opportunity to take on a new challenge with Fev was too good to refuse and I’m looking forward to getting started with a big pre-season.”

Auckland-born Tuimavave made his NRL debut for New Zealand Warriors in 2012 and went on to make 14 appearances in the NRL for the Warriors and Newcastle Knights prior to his move to Hull ahead of the 2016 campaign.

He also won three caps for Samoa on the international stage between 2013 and 2015.

“It’s a huge coup to bring someone of Carlos’ stature to the club,” said Featherstone coach Ford.

“As soon as we heard he’d become available, we were immediately interested in bringing him in and for him to join us for the next two years is really exciting.

“He’s one of the most professional and experienced outside-backs in the game with a proven track record of performing in big games and that will be invaluable for our club: both on an off the field.

“We’re delighted to bring him on board.”

