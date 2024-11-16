League 1 club sign Wigan Warriors youngster who is son of Super League icon

League 1 club Swinton Lions have signed young outside-back Harry Higham – the son of Super League icon Micky – from Super League giants Wigan Warriors for 2025 season.

The 19-year-old joined Wigan in 2022 having previously played for Salford Red Devils and featured for the Warriors’ reserves in 2024 after having scored three tries in as many appearances at academy level in 2023.

Higham, who played his junior rugby for his local community club Leigh Miners Rangers, will add strength in depth to Swinton coach Paul Wood’s backline next season, being comfortable playing at centre or on the wing.

Harry is the son of former Great Britain and England hooker Micky Higham, who made more than 550 career appearances throughout his playing career between 1999 and 2009, having represented St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards – then known as Centurions.

Micky won the Super League title with St Helens and three Challenge Cups with Warrington: and was part of the England side that reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2008.

Harry Higham, a promising outside-back, heads to Swinton – who suffered relegation from the Championship in 2024 – with some experience of playing in League 1, having spent time on loan at Midlands Hurricanes earlier this year.

In a message to the Swinton faithful upon his signing announcement, Higham said: “Hiya Swinton fans, Harry Higham here, I’m buzzing to have signed for the 2025 season, I can’t wait to rip in and see you all soon.”

Higham isn’t the only son of a Super League legend who Swinton have signed for 2025, with the Lions having last week announced the signing of Reece Briers – the son of Wales and Warrington Wolves legend Lee – for 2025.

