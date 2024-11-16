Featherstone Rovers recruit Australian duo for 2025 as signing spree continues

Championship club Featherstone Rovers have made two more additions to their 2025 squad in the shape of Australian duo Toby Boothroyd and Clay Webb.

The signings of the Aussie pair come shortly after Rovers confirmed the additions of former Hull FC stalwart Carlos Tuimavave and ex-Wakefield Trinity winger Derrell Olpherts.

Boothroyd arrives at Featherstone having spent last season at Wakefield Trinity, having scored six tries in 11 appearances for Daryl Powell’s side as they enjoyed a clean sweep of the Championship Grand Final, League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup.

The 21-year-old back-rower, came through the NRL youth systems at St George Illawarra Dragons and Cronulla Sharks, has penned a one-year contract with Rovers.

Clay is also a back-rower and joins James Ford’s side on a one-year deal from Newcastle Knights, having featured for the NRL club’s New South Wales Cup side in 2024.

The 22-year-old has played for Canberra Raiders and the Knights in the NSW Cup over the last four years, making more than 60 appearances in the competition.

On their two new Australian recruits, Ford said: “We really admired what Toby brought on the field in 2024 so to be able to bring him on board for next year is great.

“Toby runs really strong leads and drops, finds his front and defends to a high level of detail. We’re really excited by his potential.

“We’re excited to bring Clay to the club. I’m delighted to be putting a squad together with genuine competition for places. I’m very excited to watch these men fight for a starting spot in our team.

“He’s tough, athletic and hungry to establish himself at this level in the UK, we’re excited to welcome him to the club and see what he adds to our side, I’m sure he’ll quickly become a hit with our loyal fans.”

