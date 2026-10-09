Veteran former NRL and Super League powerhouse Pauli Pauli has joined Dewsbury Rams ahead of 2027 from fellow Championship outfit Doncaster.

New South Wales native Pauli began his professional career with 48 NRL appearances, made between Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights.

The 32-year-old has been in the British game since joining Wakefield Trinity back in 2018, becoming a fans’ favourite wherever he has played his rugby.

He now joins Dewsbury following a three-year stint elsewhere in the Championship at Doncaster.

Former NRL and Super League ace Pauli Pauli seals cross-Championship switch ahead of 2027

Able to play in both the front row and back row, Pauli featured 60 times for Doncaster and now has over 200 professional career appearances on his CV.

He followed his stint at Wakefield with time donning the colours of both Salford Red Devils and York Knights before joining the Dons in 2024, with two games also played out on loan at Hunslet this year.

Pauli also represented the Combined Nations All Stars against England back in 2021, with that game coming a year after his try-scoring exploits in the Challenge Cup.

The Silverdale-born forward got his name on the scoresheet during the 2020 Challenge Cup final for Salford as they were beaten under the Wembley arch by Leeds Rhinos behind closed doors during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Skip forward six years, and adding the 21 he grabbed for Doncaster onto his tally, the veteran’s professional career try tally now sits at 42.

The Dons, of course, reached this season’s Championship Grand Final and were beaten by London Broncos. Pauli however was not involved, with his final appearance of the campaign made off the bench against Barrow Raiders in August.

New club Dewsbury finished 11th on the Championship ladder in the season just gone, only narrowly missing out on the play-offs.

Pauli joins Sam Hallas and released Huddersfield Giants young gun Zach Brown as a new recruit in Paul March’s ranks for 2027.

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