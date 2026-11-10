Super League Grand Final winner seals fresh Championship move

One-time Super League champion and two-time Challenge Cup winner Liam Sutcliffe has joined Doncaster on a two-year deal from fellow Championship outfit Birmingham Hurricanes.

Sutcliffe made over 220 appearances for Leeds at the start of his career and won three major honours with the Rhinos – lifting the Challenge Cup in 2014 and 2020 as well as the Super League title in 2017.

Having brought an end to his time at the Rhinos in the 2022 Super League Grand Final, lost to St Helens, the veteran also had injury-hit stints with both Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants before moving into the Championship with the Hurricanes.

Now, he has landed a return to Yorkshire, moving elsewhere in the Championship as he joins Doncaster – who were beaten Grand Finalists themselves in 2026.

‘The vision of the club and how they’ve been going over the last few years is really something that’s on the up’

Beginning his career in the halves, one-time England international Sutcliffe has moved into the centres in recent years, scoring two tries in six appearances for Midlands in the season just gone – prior to their rebrand to Birmingham.

Including a game played for England Knights back in 2018, the same year in which he earned his sole full international cap, the 31-year-old has now scored 87 tries in 280 career appearances – kicking 281 goals and three drop goals in the process.

Set to turn 32 later this month, those tallies include matches played by Sutcliffe on loan and/or dual-registration for Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers and Halifax: with his sole game for the Panthers coming earlier this year against Dewsbury Rams.

As his move to Doncaster was announced, he said: “The vision of the club and how they’ve been going over the last few years is really something that’s on the up, and it’s exciting to be a part of.

“It’s been everyone buying into the same goal and the same systems, and that’s something that can really help you do something special.”