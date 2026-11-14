Ex-Hull KR & Leigh Leopards men land new Championship deals

Former Super League duo Luis Johnson and Jacob Jones have inked new one and two-year deals with Championship outfit Doncaster, respectively, ahead of 2027.

Having both joined the Dons in 2025, the season just gone saw Johnson and Jones make a combined 54 appearances across all competitions as they reached the Championship Grand Final: being beaten by the all-conquering London Broncos side.

The pair have now committed their futures to Richard Horne’s side, with Doncaster among the clubs intent on reaching Super League sooner rather than later.

As confirmed by the club earlier this week, Johnson has inked a new deal for 2027 while Jones’ contract runs until the end of 2028.

Former Super League duo Luis Johnson and Jacob Jones land new deals at Doncaster

Leeds-born Johnson – who will turn 28 in February – was bought from Castleford Tigers’ youth system by Warrington Wolves for £45,000 back in 2018.

A highly-rated youngster, the back-rower went on to feature in Super League for Wire, Hull KR and Cas – with those the only three clubs he was permanently contracted to as a professional prior to Doncaster.

Including his games played on loan/dual-registration for others, the 27-year-old now has 106 professional career appearances on his CV: with 34 of those coming in a Doncaster shirt.

As he penned his deal for 2027, Johnson said: “I did a full year this year and a bit of the year before, and since I’ve been here, I’ve just loved it.

“When the chance to re-sign came around, I thought, why not?”

Utility forward Jones was born in Birmingham but began his professional career with London, the side who his 25 appearances in Super League came for in 2024.

Those were all made during a loan stint from Leigh Leopards though having helped the then-Centurions to promotion from the Championship two years prior.

London, Coventry Bears (now Birmingham Hurricanes), Leigh and Doncaster are the clubs he has been permanently contracted to: with 51 of his 148 career appearances to date made for the Dons.

Inking his new two-year contract, the 27-year-old said: “When I first joined, we finished eighth and perhaps just missed out on the play-offs. To then reach the Grand Final shows how much the team is developing and how much we’re improving.

“Having Rich (Horne, head coach) and Carl (Hall, CEO), who are both really ambitious and want to keep pushing the club forward, is important.

“As a player, you want to be part of a team that’s winning and one that’s going to do well. Having that ambition and seeing the people at the club wanting to progress shows a lot.

“I’d love to get back there (to Super League). I’ve been there before, so it’s something I’d really like to achieve again.

“It’s about how you finish the year – that’s what really matters. Making the Grand Final was a massive occasion, and now we’re looking to push forward from there.”