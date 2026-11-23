St Helens have confirmed the appointment of Brett Delaney as their new assistant coach.

Delaney a Grand Final champion with Leeds Rhinos, becomes Kevin Walters’ latest addition to the backroom staff, having previously secured Ian Watson as his other assistant ahead of his arrival at the club.

Delaney started coaching after his retirement in 2019, joining Leeds Rhinos as a youth coach. He then became an assistant coach to Brian McDermott during a short spell at Oldham before joining York Knights’ coaching staff in 2022.

He subsequently joined Hull KR, spending three seasons with the Robins before leaving the club to link up with Danny McGuire when he was appointed as head coach of Castleford Tigers.

He left the West Yorkshire club midway through last year and now, he is on his way to St Helens for a new era at the club.

“For me personally, this is an awesome opportunity,” Delaney said. “I’ve played against St Helens a lot over the years, and I know there’s a lot of history and a winning culture. Trophies are important, winning is important, and I want to be part of that.

“I’m also looking forward to working with Kevin. Obviously, Kevvie has come over having just won a World Cup, so what better way to learn? He’s an Aussie legend as well, and I’ve watched him play over the years. He was an awesome player, so to be able to learn from someone with those capabilities is great.

“I want to learn off him and keep growing as a coach. I’m absolutely buzzing for the opportunity.”

His arrival is part of ongoing changes at St Helens. They are aggressively looking to make changes to their squad, with numerous contracted players currently being offered to other clubs while they look to bring in new recruits to allow Walters to further put a stamp on the squad.