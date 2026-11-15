Released Hull KR star finds new home in RFL Championship

Experienced winger Lee Kershaw has landed a two-year deal with Championship outfit Doncaster following his departure from Hull KR.

Now 27, Kershaw spent two seasons at Craven Park: joining the Robins ahead of their treble-winning 2025 campaign.

Featuring just once at first-team level in that season of success before rupturing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), he found opportunities limited within Willie Peters’ squad.

Having to wait until the back end of 2026 to make two Super League appearances for KR, the winger also played games out on loan for both Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants while a Robins player.

Now, he has dropped into the Championship with Doncaster, who were beaten Grand Finalists in the season just gone, losing the second tier showpiece to Kershaw’s former club London Broncos.

‘There’s obviously a bit of expectation after how well the club did last year, but I need to have a good season myself as well’

The Dons become just the fourth club Kershaw has been permanently contracted to in his professional career, following on from Wakefield Trinity, London and KR.

As his arrival at the Club Doncaster Sports Village was announced, he said: “I’m very happy. I just want to get started now.

“I’ve trained during my off-season and Doncaster did really well last season, so hopefully I can add to that.

“I want to get some game time under my belt. There’s obviously a bit of expectation after how well the club did last year, but I need to have a good season myself as well.”

Kershaw has loan appearances on his CV for Oldham as well as Cas and Huddersfield, with 42 tries scored in 115 professional career appearances to date.

One of those tries came on debut for KR in a Challenge Cup tie against Oldham at Craven Park in March 2025, with the Robins going on to win the competition that year.

Set to turn 28 in May, the Bradford-born ace added: “Consistently winning games is important. It’s a goal for the club and a good goal for me personally.

“Hopefully, I can add a bit of experience and help bring some standards to the club. I pride myself on being a professional player, and this club has ambitions, just as I do.

“I also want to be a good presence around the club, the players and the fans.”