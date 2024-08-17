Parramatta Eels half-back Daejarn Asi is on his way to Super League in 2025, according to reports Down Under.

Two-time Samoa international Asi has been with the Eels since 2023, playing 22 games – including 11 so far this season – in their colours to take his overall NRL appearance tally up to 39.

Having made his senior bow for the North Queensland Cowboys back in July 2020 against Penrith Panthers, and gone on to don the shirt of New Zealand Warriors before linking up with the Eels, Asi has five career tries to his name at first-grade level.

And according to reports in The Australian, the young gun is ‘expected to move to Super League’ with the Eels wanting to bring in Dean Hawkins from fellow NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs as a back-up option in the halves.

Parramatta Eels star ‘moving’ to Super League as details emerge

Born in Christchurch, Asi moved over to Australia as a youngster with his family and has made 23 appearances in the Queensland Cup between the Townsville Blackhawks, Mackay Cutters and Redcliffe Dolphins.

Also able to slot in at centre, he primarily operates as a playmaker and started at seven in both of his appearances on the international stage for Samoa to date.

Those two came in last autumn’s Pacific Championships, beaten by Australia in Townsville and then by birth nation New Zealand in Auckland.

Notably, Asi – who also represented the Māori All Stars – has English heritage as well as his aforementioned Samoan and Māori heritage.

