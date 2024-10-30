Castleford Tigers secure NRL half-back signing with length of contract revealed

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of Samoa international half-back Daejarn Asi from NRL side Parramatta Eels on a two-year contract, as exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League back in September.

The 24-year-old has made 42 appearances in the NRL for North Queensland Cowboys, New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels since making his first-grade debut back in 2020.

Asi, who is primarily a half-back but can also play at centre, played 14 games in the NRL for the Eels this season.

“Daejarn is a very exciting young player who has plenty of NRL experience already,” said Castleford’s director of rugby Danny Wilson.

“He will certainly add quality to our team. We are very excited to welcome him and we look forward to seeing him in action.”

Christchurch-born Asi made his international debut for Samoa in last year’s Pacific Championships, winning two caps for Ben Gardiner’s side.

Asi officially becomes Castleford’s fourth new signing ahead of 2025. Ireland international twins Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants) and Louis Senior (Hull Kingston Rovers) have made signed permanent deals with the Tigers following impressive loan spells.

Meanwhile, Australian centre Zac Cini – like Asi – arrives at the Jungle on a two-year deal from Parramatta.

Asi and Cini will link up with their new Castleford team-mates when they commence pre-season training later this year ahead of the 2025 campaign as the Tigers enters a new era under recently appointed head coach Danny McGuire.

McGuire landed his first head coaching role last week, with the Leeds Rhinos icon signing a three-year contract with Castleford following the club’s surprise decision to part ways with Craig Lingard.

McGuire has brought his former Leeds team-mate and good friend Brett Delaney to the Jungle as his assistant for 2025 and beyond, with the pair having also worked together in a coaching capacity at Hull KR.

